Jewell County Commissioners – October 15, 2018

The Jewell County Commissioners met October 15, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director, reviewed the activity report for September. Shannon Meier requested an executive session for the purpose of discussing confidential data relating to financial affairs. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 8:43 a.m. to discuss confidential data relating to financial affairs with Shannon Meier present. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 8:48 a.m. with Steve Greene moving to write off $6192.03 for the 3rd quarter of 2018 for EMS. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Shannon Meier requested an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 5 minutes. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded the motion to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel beginning at 8:57 a.m. with Shannon Meier present. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:02 a.m. with Mark Fleming moving to return to executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel with Shannon Meier present. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:07 a.m. with no action taken.

The matter of authorizing the sale of approximately $7,500,000 of Hospital Revenue Bond Anticipation Bonds, Series 2018-A and $500,000 of Taxable Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2018-B of Jewell County, Kansas, to be used to finance certain new hospital improvements, came on for consideration and was discussed.

Commissioner Greene presented and moved for the adoption of a Resolution entitled:

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE OFFERING FOR SALE OF HOSPITAL REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018-A AND TAXABLE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018-B, OF JEWELL COUNTY, KANSAS.

Commissioner Fleming seconded the motion to adopt the Resolution. Thereupon, the Resolution was read and considered, and the question put to a roll call vote, the vote thereon was as follows:

Aye: Fleming, Greene and Roe.

Chairman Roe declared said Resolution duly adopted. The Resolution was then duly numbered Resolution No. 18-08 , and was signed by the Chairman and attested by the County Clerk.

Nancy Marihugh, Health Administrator, discussed Dakota Walker’s quote of $3500 for parts and labor to replace the engine on the Jeep. Nancy reported they provided 40 flu shots at Corn Show. They also provided the infant car seat checks.

The minutes of the October 8, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed operations. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Joel Elkins said that the transmission in the JD Mower Tractor is not working.

Philip Vetter telephoned about the condition on the “Randall” road north of the Highway. He said it is a safety issue. He said he started requesting repairs in May and sent pictures at that time and the road hasn’t been worked.

Dixie Dethloff, Clerk of District Court, discussed security analysis to be conducted by OJA and Homeland Security.

Elaine Peters telephoned concerning the poor condition of the “Randall” road (250 Road) south of town to the County line. She believes it needs to be ground up and then re-laid to prevent the potholes. She wants the Commissioners to drive it in their own vehicles.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:05 a.m.