Growing Gage Communities, supported by a grant from USDA Rural Development, will continue a process building on priorities identified last spring for community improvements.

A town hall was held in Beatrice, and others are scheduled Tuesday, October 23 at the Wymore Community Center, and Wednesday, October 24 at the Odell Community Center.

The public is invited, and will include a light supper beginning at 5:30, adjourning at 7:30 p.m.