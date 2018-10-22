Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 22, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 22, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

October 15th minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from October 15th, 2018 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road & Bridge was in to visit with the commission on a couple items. The first item of business is the estimate quotation to repair the Cat 12M2 motor grader. The estimate to repair the Cat grader will be a removal and installation ofa new engine will be $18,747.81. After discussion a motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to accept the quotation (estimate) from Foley Equipment with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Hoxie Implement Company, Landmark Implement and Farm Implement & Supply were present to deliver bids for mower tractors and mowers. Landmark Implement presented a bid John Deere 6130M tractor. The bid was for two tractors, each being $79,338.00 for a total of$164,258.00. Hoxie Implement Company bid a Case IH Maxxum 135 tractor. Hoxie bid was for one tractor with the quote of$77,000.00. Hoxie

Implement will need to add wheel weights to their bid to be acceptable. Hoxie Implement estimated that this would add approximately $2,000 per tractor. Farm Implement & Supply submitted a bid for two New Holland T6.155 tractors. The bid from Farm Implement & Supply was $79,615.00 plus freight to Sioux

Falls for mower fitting. The commission stated that they will need to discuss the bids and options presented today and will report back to the salesman with each firm.

After discussion of the bids presented for the tractors Commissioner Brannan made a motion to approve the bid from Landmark Implement for $164,258.00 which includes the Power Guard Protection Plan. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adam Zerr was in to visit with the commission about a road concern. Adam stated that there is some damage to the road with recent maintenance and ask the commission if they could do some repair work. The commission stated that they will review the request.

EMS

Craig Sowards, Norton County EMS was present to deliver some quotes for a new EMS unit. Craig has had several vendors deliver units to Norton for viewing and demonstrations. Four firms have presented quotes for a new or demonstrator model. The firms presenting bids were Life Line; Braun Express; AEV Traumahawk and Osage. After reviewing the bids and getting Craig’s input on needs a motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve and accept the bid from Osage for a Type 3 Super Warrior in the amount of$168,200 and to include a power load system. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Discussion was also held on the liquidation of one of the EMS units. The county currently has 5 units and Craig stated that he felt that it would be of best interest to go to four units. One unit will be traded for the new unit and then when the new one is delivered the commission will need to be made a decision on the liquidation of the next unit.

Craig spoke with the commission about selling the red suburban that is located at the EMS facility. The commission approved the selling of the vehicle and will advertise it locally for sealed bids. The information will be published soon making it available to public bidding.

Craig reported that he is currently trying to perfect the schedule for the EMS with calls and transfers. The main concern is the weekend and hours that have already be met throughout the week. Craig stated that they have been very busy with calls and transfers.

Sheriff Thomson

Sheriff Thomson was in to visit with the commission about the proposed dispatcher contract between Norton County and Norton City. Troy outlined the proposal sent to the county and stated his concern with some of the line item proposals. The commission and Troy discussed the contract and concerns and Troy will respond with a letter back to the City of Norton.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste reported to the commission with expenses on the 826C compactor. Brian shared with the commission a few weeks ago an estimate to do the repairs for the compactor as well as a couple quotes for trade machines. The commission will continue to discuss the options for repairs or for trading and will have further discussion with manufacturing agents next week.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/3 V2018. The county commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.