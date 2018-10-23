Marysville Man Guilty of Attempted Murder and Related Charges

MARYSVILLE – A Marysville man today pleaded guilty to attempted murder and related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Matson Zane Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated arson, one count of aggravated escape from custody, once count of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer. Judge James A. Patton accepted the plea in Marshall County District Court. The crimes occurred in October 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 27 at 3 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marysville Police Department. Assistant Attorney Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.

