November Senior Luncheon To Feature Medicare Part D Information

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, to learn about upcoming changes to Medicare Part D enrollment at the monthly Sterling Connection program. Local Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) volunteer, Lucy Papes, will be presenting this month’s topic.

“There are many changes people should know about for 2019,” Papes said. “We will talk about open enrollment, places to look for possible savings, and any changes to next year’s program that could affect your plan.”

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing [email protected].