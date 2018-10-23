Resurfacing work underway on K-383 in Norton County

The Kansas Department of Transportation started work this week on a mill and overlay project on K-383 in Norton County.

The project area covers a 10-mile portion from the east U.S. 36 junction to the Phillips County line. Flaggers and a pilot car operation will control traffic through the work zone during daylight hours and minor delays, not exceeding 15 minutes, should be anticipated. Work is expected to be complete in early November, weather permitting.

Venture Corporation is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of approximately $776,000.