Smith County Commissioners – October 15, 2018

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on October 15, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Roger Allen and Tom James. Art Befort was attending KAC (Kansas Association of Counties). Also present were Joell Wagenblast, Deputy Clerk, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor, and Rick Stansbury.
Allen opened the meeting with prayer.
Commissioners approved the agenda for the October 15, 2018 meeting.
Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the October 8, 2018 minutes.
Commissioners approved Payroll #21 for $108,021.12.
Commissioners approved vouchers #38105-38160 from the following accounts:
General 4775.15
Road 50715.24
Health 1539.79
Appraiser 116.47
Solid Waste 2614.93
EMS 2500.55
Health Care Sales Tax 10799.76
Next Gen 911 41.24
Sheriff VIN Fund 200.00
TOTAL $ 73303.13
Stansbury discussed the following:
- Stansbury showed the commissioners the Veteran’s parking sign that he will be installing later today.
- Stansbury informed the commissioners he thought there might be a leaking line on the boiler. He will be call Salina Boiler and see what they think.
- Stansbury asked the commissioners if he could get some more items out of the old hospital. Allen will go with him to get the items.
- Stansbury asked about renting a carpet clearer to clean the meeting room and rugs around courthouse. Commissions approved the request.
- James asked Stansbury about the tools that he order. Stansbury informed them they will be here on Wednesday.
- Stansbury asked about ordering covers for the courthouse AC units. Commissioners approved ordering the covers.
- James asked Stansbury to take down the American flag at night time until the light is fixed.
Stansbury left the meeting.
Fritz discussed the following:
- James went over pictures he received taken at C Road and 200 Road going east. James reported that pulled an individual out of the ditch at this location and the road needs attention. James also discussed C Road and 140 Road. Fritz indicated the best they can do right now is patch it. Fritz stated both roads are on the rock list.
- James discussed 80 Road between A and C Roads. Fritz stated that he has already received a call from the school. Fritz indicated that they will work on.
- James informed Fritz that there will be a trailer house moved in on F Road between F and G Roads. Fritz will put it on his list, but it will depend on the weather.
- James discussed C Road between 60 & 100 Roads and 80 Road between A & C Roads.
- Fritz discussed the L Road Project. Fritz stated that there is 3 miles left to finish.
- Fritz stated that they are still patching on 250 Road between X & Y Roads.
- James asked blade men to work overtime when necessary.
- Fritz shared an email he received from Jerold Deboer concerning the hospital road project. Fritz went over the blue prints for the road.
- James showed Fritz a picture of trees on 180 Road between B and C Roads. Fritz state that he will go look at them and come up with a plan.
- Fritz reported that the Reed Company has a 2002 international dump truck for sale. Fritz stated that it is already set up for a snow plow. Fritz indicated that Art Befort was going to stop in a talk to a representative while he was at KAC.
- Fritz informed the commissioners that he has gotten the dump truck radiator back, but it will be another week or two till he gets the shroud back.
Fritz left the meeting.
James reported the hospital entrance code has been changed. James reported that Befort took Dave Stortz through the old hospital and discussed the possibility of having an auction.
Laura Hageman joined the meeting.
Hageman discussed the following:
- Hageman reported that Drug and Alcohol meeting is today.
- Hageman has two meetings this week.
- Hageman informed the commissioners that the county flu shot clinic will be held tomorrow at 8:00.
- Hageman discussed open enrollment for Medicare.
- Hageman will be in Hays on October 25 for training.
- Hageman stated that the Health Department has been busy with flu shots.
- James asked about the grant writing for the Health Department.
- Hageman informed the commissioners that the front entrance at the wellness center needs work. Jacobs received a quote from Huffman’s Floor Covering. Hageman had Huffman complete the work.
- Hageman discussed the possibility of discounted rates for county employees. James asked Hageman to take it to the wellness center committee.
- Hageman discussed a request to purchase the pool lift from the Wellness Center. James stated that there needs to be research done to see what it is worth. Hageman also discussed a request from the Mankato Hospital to purchase the traction table at the wellness center.
- Hageman informed the commissioners that Kathy Babin hasn’t started yoga classes at the wellness center because she is still working on trying to find professional service insurance.
- Hageman discussed Rhonda Atwood’s pay. Commissioners told Hageman to increase her hourly rate.
- Hageman voiced her concerns about missing items at the clinic.
Hageman left the meeting.
Wagenblast presented the commissioners with a request from Allen Van Driel to move a physical therapy table to the hospital from the wellness center since the wellness center is not currently using the table. Commissioners said that the hospital could have it.