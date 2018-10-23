Smith County Commissioners – October 15, 2018

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on October 15, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Roger Allen and Tom James. Art Befort was attending KAC (Kansas Association of Counties). Also present were Joell Wagenblast, Deputy Clerk, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor, and Rick Stansbury.

Allen opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the October 15, 2018 meeting.

Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the October 8, 2018 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #21 for $108,021.12.

Commissioners approved vouchers #38105-38160 from the following accounts:

General 4775.15

Road 50715.24

Health 1539.79

Appraiser 116.47

Solid Waste 2614.93

EMS 2500.55

Health Care Sales Tax 10799.76

Next Gen 911 41.24

Sheriff VIN Fund 200.00

TOTAL $ 73303.13

Stansbury discussed the following:

Stansbury showed the commissioners the Veteran’s parking sign that he will be installing later today. Stansbury informed the commissioners he thought there might be a leaking line on the boiler. He will be call Salina Boiler and see what they think. Stansbury asked the commissioners if he could get some more items out of the old hospital. Allen will go with him to get the items. Stansbury asked about renting a carpet clearer to clean the meeting room and rugs around courthouse. Commissions approved the request. James asked Stansbury about the tools that he order. Stansbury informed them they will be here on Wednesday. Stansbury asked about ordering covers for the courthouse AC units. Commissioners approved ordering the covers. James asked Stansbury to take down the American flag at night time until the light is fixed.

Stansbury left the meeting.

Fritz discussed the following: