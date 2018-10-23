Solomon Valley Economic Development holds October meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of SVED was held at 12:30 o’clock p.m., at the Porter House Apartment, Basement Meeting Room, Beloit, Kansas for the regular monthly meeting on October 18, 2018. Members and guests attending were, to-wit:

Board : Larry White, Ryan Duskie, Kent Miller, Julia Rabe, Robert Lampert

Members & Guests: Jason Rabe, Heather Hartman, Kevin Mickey, Jim Gates

Officers Present , Robert Davis.

Officers Absent : Mike Thompson, Curtis Frasier

Board Members Absent :, Harry McGrath, Gaylene Sorell, Brent Cunningham, Harry McGrath

Minutes of September 20th, 2018 were approved by mail and email.

TREASURER’S REPORT: The Treasurer’s report prepared by Robert Davis was given to the members. Robert reported about the dues that have been thus far. The motion was made by Robert Lampert to approve the treasurer’s report and the minutes. Larry White seconded the motion. Motion carried.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT: Heather Hartman gave her monthly report.

Heather attended the Economic Development Roundtable with Kansas Department of Commerce in Quinter this month. One of the highlights was talking about the GROW Initiative by the Department of Agriculture. This is a matching program where communities fill out a recruitment brochure and that is “matched” with potential new initiatives being fulfilled by the Department of Commerce. Heather also handed out the Kansas Department of Commerce new magazine. Heather once again spoke of the NWKEICI 2 new projects: Rural and Remote and the JR Full Stack Developer.

Heather reported on the Intern Proposal. SVED had pledged $1,500 for housing. Mitchell County Tourism and Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce have also each pledged $500 towards the application. Heather will complete the application and turn it in by October 31st.

There was a Focus Group for Food Council with NCRPC and the group focused on Mitchell County Data. Heather also handed out invitations for the NCRPC Annual Meeting.

Heather attended the Kansas Association of Community Foundations Conference this year. There were many sessions on rural communities and also on economic development. The conversations on changing the rural narrative sparked a lively discussion with the SVED members. How do we know if newcomers move to town? What has happened to the Welcome Wagon and how to we replicate that?

Why do people move to rural areas? Simpler pace of life. Safety and security. Low housing cost. NOT in the top 3, a job! Who moves to rural areas? 36% have lived there before. 69% have bachelors. 67% have incomes over $50K. 51% have children. Are we thriving? If we stay the same we will get smaller, older and poorer!

Match Month in November will kick off with a Chamber After Hours on November 1st 5pm-7pm at The Porter House.

TOURISM: Kent Miller reported on the Tourism committee. On Saturday, October 20th, Legend of the Ghost Train at Granite Creek will happen at Kansa Park at Waconda Lake. There will be hayrack rides, fire rings, smores, and more. You will need a park pass to get to the Visitor’s Center.

LEADERSHIP MITCHELL COUNTY : Class has had 2 sessions at Ringneck Ranch and then Ellsworth prison and Lincoln. LMC Alumni Committee will host the Fireside Chat October 23rd at Kettle with Susan Concannon and Elaine Bowers.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Julia Rabe spoke about attending the Chamber Roundtable in Ellsworth hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce representatives, James Foster and Dan Steffan. Julia said it was a great opportunity to hear what other Chambers are doing and what is successful. Kansas Department of Commerce representatives also talked about what is coming from Topeka. Heather Hartman and Julia Rabe have offered to HOST the next roundtables for Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce. Kansas DoC has agreed to combine the two roundtables and we will host them after the 1st of the year in Beloit. There was discussion among SVED members about sponsoring the lunch. Julia and Heather will visit more with Kansas Department of Commerce and bring ideas back to SVED.

Julia also spoke about the Christmas promotion “Jingle All the Way”. The Chamber will be running promotions all the way through the season to promote commerce. Jingle all the Way will be giving away $3,000 in Chamber Bucks throughout the season. To be entered in the drawing you just have to shop local for your goods and services! Every Monday in December the Chamber will have a drawing for $500. There will also be a window decorating contest, a kid’s day (Jingle Around Town), and a late-night shopping on December 13th (Jingle, Mingle and Shop).

CITY OF BELOIT : Jason Rabe gave updates on the City of Beloit. There are a lot of things in process. The Water Plant application has been sent in to the State. We are going through an airport planning process. 90% is being paid for from FAA. Keep our airport up to date and that keeps us viable for the FAA funds.

Jason has wrote a sternly worded letter to Kyle Railroad. December 2016 was the first phone call Jason made to Kyle. There is a new regional representative so hopefully there will be some progress.

NOMINTING COMMITEEE: Kent Miller reported on the nominating committee for the SVED Board and Officers. These are the names to be placed before the board for consideration during the annual meeting on November 15th. Harry McGrath, Gene Pestinger, and Mark Palen. Also, the following are officer positions: Curt Frasier – President, Mike Thompson – Vice President, Robert Davis – Treasurer. Tom Claussen – County Representative, Ryan Duskie – Municipal Representative and Julia Rabe – Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce Representative.

OTHER : Robert Davis asked the board if they would approve a $225 payment to Weebly and GoDaddy for the website domain and hosting 2-year fees. Robert Lampert made the motion, Larry White seconded the motion. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be held on November 15, 2018 at the North Central Regional Planning Commission at 12:30 o’clock p.m. There being no further business to come before the meeting, the regular meeting was adjourned