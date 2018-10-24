Lincoln County Commissioners – 10-8-18

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, October 8, 2018. Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Norman Mannel, Tina Steinhaus, Chelsea Deibert, Shelby Madsen and Sionia Case.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the October 1, 2018 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Norman Mannel related that Saline County is posting signage and fining people who are driving on dirt roads while they are wet and suggested that Lincoln County consider doing this.

Commissioner Pflugh updated the board on the nursing home committee meeting including the following topics: KDADS comments regarding the licensure process; potential meeting with the state; and the committee would like to hire an attorney. Commissioner Pflugh requested that the board appropriate a certain dollar amount to hire an attorney.

Alexis Pflugh moved to utilize the $12,500 withheld from the nursing home line item in the general fund to the nursing home committee for the purpose of legal counsel and committee expenses. Motion withdrawn. Al Joe Wallace moved to authorize the committee to seek outside council in regards to the nursing home using county general funds, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 9:48 a.m. – 10:18 a.m. to conduct an interview for Human Resource officer, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with Tina Steinhaus present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:18 a.m. with no action taken.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 11:13 a.m. – 11:43 a.m. to conduct an interview for Human Resource officer, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with Chelsea Deibert present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:43 a.m. with no action taken.

The chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 11:57 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:00 p.m.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 1:14 p.m. – 1:44 p.m. to conduct an interview for Human Resource officer, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1)to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with Shelby Madsen present, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:44 p.m. with no action taken.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. to conduct an interview for Human Resource officer, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with Sionia Case present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 2:30 p.m. with no action taken.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:50 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday October 22, 2018 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.