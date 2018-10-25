KDOR reminds voters of free ID services

TOPEKA—Kansans who need a photo ID before the November 6th election can visit any driver’s license office, jump to the front of the line, and get one for free.

To ensure the ID is free, Kansans should specifically state they need it for voting. The cost for ID cards normally is $22.

“This service is always available and it’s important for us to remind voters that it’s an option ahead of the November 6th general election,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said.

For a list of driver’s license office locations and hours visit https://www.ksrevenue.org/dovstations.html.