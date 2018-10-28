KVA Announces 2018 State All Tournament Teams

October 27, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 State All Tournament Teams selected during the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s State Championships held on October 26 and 27. A State All Tournament Team was selected for each classification and each is comprised of 12 players.

All teams are listed in alphabetical order and selected by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

CLASS 6A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Carly Bachelor* 6’0 OH SR Washburn Rural Lily Becker 5’5 L JR Olathe Northwest Kayley Cassaday* 5’11 OH SR Blue Valley North Evelyn Diedrich 5’7 OH JR Blue Valley Shelby Ebert* 5’9 OH SR Washburn Rural Kennedy Feuerborn 6’3 S SR Blue Valley North Lindsay Lahr 6’2 MB JR Blue Valley Lauren Maceli 5’6 L SR Lawrence Kaiti Parks* 6’2 MB JR Olathe Northwest Kendra Wait 5’10 S SO Gardner-Edgerton Sammy Williams 5’10 MB SR Lawrence Laura Willoughby 5’8 S SR Lawrence

FIRST: Lawrence, SECOND: Blue Valley, THIRD: Olathe Northwest, FOURTH: Washburn Rural. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 5A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Allyson Barnhart 6’3 MB SR DeSoto Caroline Bien* 5’11 RS/DS SO St. Thomas Aquinas Ellie Bolton* 5’6 L JR St. James Academy Riley Daugherty 5’10 OH SO Bishop Carroll Rachel Fairbanks* 6’0 MB SR Lansing Loren Hinkle 5’10 S SR DeSoto Audrey Klemp 6’2 OH SR St. James Academy Ella Larkin* 5’9 S/OH SO Bishop Carroll Morgan Miller** 5’6 S SR St. James Academy Asha Regier 5’8 OH SO Newton Karli Schmidt* 6’0 OH JR Lansing Caroline Zabroske* 5’11 MB JR St. Thomas Aquinas

FIRST: St. James Academy, SECOND: St. Thomas Aquinas, THIRD: Lansing FOURTH: Bishop Carroll. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 4A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Austin Broadie 6’1 OH/DS SO Wichita Trinity Morgan Bruna 5’8 M/OH JR Andale Anna Dixon** 6’3 OH/DS SR Louisburg Katrina Davis 5’10 S/OPP SO Bishop Miege Katelyn Fairchild 5’9 OH SO Andale Sydney Hilmer* 5’8 OH/RS JR Hayden Brooklyn Hunter*** 6’0 S/OPP SR Hayden Remi Moeller 5’8 S/OPP SR Bishop Miege Carleigh Pritchard 6’0 MB SO Louisburg Serena Sparks** 5’3 L SR Bishop Miege Gracie VanDriel** 6’0 MB SR Rose Hill Payton Verhulst* 6’1 OH SO Bishop Miege

FIRST: Bishop Miege, SECOND: Louisburg, THIRD: Hayden, FOURTH Andale. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 3A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Allie Blaufuss 6’0 OH SR Burlington Clara Caralt 5’1 L JR Silver Lake Lexi Cobb* 5’8 S/OH JR Silver Lake Kassi Coons 5’10 MB SR Burlington Jacy Dalinghaus* 5’9 OH SR Nemaha Central Ashlynn Doebele* 5’8 OH/S SR Burlington Talby Duerksen 5’11 OH JR Hesston Daryn Lamprecht 5’7 OH JR Silver Lake Ashley Larkin 6’0 OH SR Nemaha Central Shea Larson 6’0 OH JR Beloit Rylie Schilling 6’1 MB SR Hesston Breezy Schroeder 5’6 L SR Beloit

FIRST: Silver Lake, SECOND: Burlington, THIRD: Beloit, FOURTH Hesston. * indicates selected in previous year(s).

CLASS 2A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Laurel Barber 5’5 OH JR Wabaunsee Natasha Dooley 5’11 OH JR Garden Plain Bree Frieling 5’9 OH/S JR Smith Center Kennedy Horacek 5’0 L JR Garden Plain Gracen Hutchinson 5’8 OH SR Smith Center Cali Keith 5’7 OH SR Meade Alyssa Lohmeyer 5’10 MB SR Wabaunsee Addi Pelham 6’1 OH SO Maranatha Christian Nikole Puetz 5’4 S SR Garden Plain Tallon Rentschler 6’0 MB FR Smith Center Cecelia Stockard 5’5 S SR St. Mary’s Colgan Kenzie Venneman 5’9 MB SR St. Mary’s Colgan

FIRST: Garden Plain, SECOND: Wabaunsee, THIRD: Smith Center, FOURTH: St. Marys Colgan. * indicates selected in previous year(s)

CLASS 1A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL Gracie Bates 5’9 OH SR Spearville Kennedy Becker* 5’10 OH JR Centralia Avery Deters 5’5 L FR Centralia Ellen Durst 5’5 S SR Moundridge Kara Eilert 5’11 MB SR St. John’s/Tipton Ehlaina Hartman 5’10 RS JR Spearville Kiela Helms 5’4 L SR Moundridge Alyssa Heskamp 5’5 L SO Spearville Taige Kliesen 5’8 OH JR Spearville Maegan Koch* 5’11 OH SR Centralia Madison Lueger** 5’11 OH SR Centralia Karly McDonald 5’7 OH SR Olpe

FIRST: Centralia, SECOND: Spearville, THIRD: Moundridge, FOURTH: Olpe. * indicates selected in previous year(s).