KVA Announces 2018 State All Tournament Teams

October 27, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 State All Tournament Teams selected during the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s State Championships held on October 26 and 27. A State All Tournament Team was selected for each classification and each is comprised of 12 players.
All teams are listed in alphabetical order and selected by the Kansas Volleyball Association.
CLASS 6A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Carly Bachelor*
|6’0
|OH
|SR
|Washburn Rural
|Lily Becker
|5’5
|L
|JR
|Olathe Northwest
|Kayley Cassaday*
|5’11
|OH
|SR
|Blue Valley North
|Evelyn Diedrich
|5’7
|OH
|JR
|Blue Valley
|Shelby Ebert*
|5’9
|OH
|SR
|Washburn Rural
|Kennedy Feuerborn
|6’3
|S
|SR
|Blue Valley North
|Lindsay Lahr
|6’2
|MB
|JR
|Blue Valley
|Lauren Maceli
|5’6
|L
|SR
|Lawrence
|Kaiti Parks*
|6’2
|MB
|JR
|Olathe Northwest
|Kendra Wait
|5’10
|S
|SO
|Gardner-Edgerton
|Sammy Williams
|5’10
|MB
|SR
|Lawrence
|Laura Willoughby
|5’8
|S
|SR
|Lawrence
FIRST: Lawrence, SECOND: Blue Valley, THIRD: Olathe Northwest, FOURTH: Washburn Rural. * indicates selected in previous year(s)
CLASS 5A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Allyson Barnhart
|6’3
|MB
|SR
|DeSoto
|Caroline Bien*
|5’11
|RS/DS
|SO
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Ellie Bolton*
|5’6
|L
|JR
|St. James Academy
|Riley Daugherty
|5’10
|OH
|SO
|Bishop Carroll
|Rachel Fairbanks*
|6’0
|MB
|SR
|Lansing
|Loren Hinkle
|5’10
|S
|SR
|DeSoto
|Audrey Klemp
|6’2
|OH
|SR
|St. James Academy
|Ella Larkin*
|5’9
|S/OH
|SO
|Bishop Carroll
|Morgan Miller**
|5’6
|S
|SR
|St. James Academy
|Asha Regier
|5’8
|OH
|SO
|Newton
|Karli Schmidt*
|6’0
|OH
|JR
|Lansing
|Caroline Zabroske*
|5’11
|MB
|JR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
FIRST: St. James Academy, SECOND: St. Thomas Aquinas, THIRD: Lansing FOURTH: Bishop Carroll. * indicates selected in previous year(s)
CLASS 4A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Austin Broadie
|6’1
|OH/DS
|SO
|Wichita Trinity
|Morgan Bruna
|5’8
|M/OH
|JR
|Andale
|Anna Dixon**
|6’3
|OH/DS
|SR
|Louisburg
|Katrina Davis
|5’10
|S/OPP
|SO
|Bishop Miege
|Katelyn Fairchild
|5’9
|OH
|SO
|Andale
|Sydney Hilmer*
|5’8
|OH/RS
|JR
|Hayden
|Brooklyn Hunter***
|6’0
|S/OPP
|SR
|Hayden
|Remi Moeller
|5’8
|S/OPP
|SR
|Bishop Miege
|Carleigh Pritchard
|6’0
|MB
|SO
|Louisburg
|Serena Sparks**
|5’3
|L
|SR
|Bishop Miege
|Gracie VanDriel**
|6’0
|MB
|SR
|Rose Hill
|Payton Verhulst*
|6’1
|OH
|SO
|Bishop Miege
FIRST: Bishop Miege, SECOND: Louisburg, THIRD: Hayden, FOURTH Andale. * indicates selected in previous year(s)
CLASS 3A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Allie Blaufuss
|6’0
|OH
|SR
|Burlington
|Clara Caralt
|5’1
|L
|JR
|Silver Lake
|Lexi Cobb*
|5’8
|S/OH
|JR
|Silver Lake
|Kassi Coons
|5’10
|MB
|SR
|Burlington
|Jacy Dalinghaus*
|5’9
|OH
|SR
|Nemaha Central
|Ashlynn Doebele*
|5’8
|OH/S
|SR
|Burlington
|Talby Duerksen
|5’11
|OH
|JR
|Hesston
|Daryn Lamprecht
|5’7
|OH
|JR
|Silver Lake
|Ashley Larkin
|6’0
|OH
|SR
|Nemaha Central
|Shea Larson
|6’0
|OH
|JR
|Beloit
|Rylie Schilling
|6’1
|MB
|SR
|Hesston
|Breezy Schroeder
|5’6
|L
|SR
|Beloit
FIRST: Silver Lake, SECOND: Burlington, THIRD: Beloit, FOURTH Hesston. * indicates selected in previous year(s).
CLASS 2A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Laurel Barber
|5’5
|OH
|JR
|Wabaunsee
|Natasha Dooley
|5’11
|OH
|JR
|Garden Plain
|Bree Frieling
|5’9
|OH/S
|JR
|Smith Center
|Kennedy Horacek
|5’0
|L
|JR
|Garden Plain
|Gracen Hutchinson
|5’8
|OH
|SR
|Smith Center
|Cali Keith
|5’7
|OH
|SR
|Meade
|Alyssa Lohmeyer
|5’10
|MB
|SR
|Wabaunsee
|Addi Pelham
|6’1
|OH
|SO
|Maranatha Christian
|Nikole Puetz
|5’4
|S
|SR
|Garden Plain
|Tallon Rentschler
|6’0
|MB
|FR
|Smith Center
|Cecelia Stockard
|5’5
|S
|SR
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|Kenzie Venneman
|5’9
|MB
|SR
|St. Mary’s Colgan
FIRST: Garden Plain, SECOND: Wabaunsee, THIRD: Smith Center, FOURTH: St. Marys Colgan. * indicates selected in previous year(s)
CLASS 1A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Gracie Bates
|5’9
|OH
|SR
|Spearville
|Kennedy Becker*
|5’10
|OH
|JR
|Centralia
|Avery Deters
|5’5
|L
|FR
|Centralia
|Ellen Durst
|5’5
|S
|SR
|Moundridge
|Kara Eilert
|5’11
|MB
|SR
|St. John’s/Tipton
|Ehlaina Hartman
|5’10
|RS
|JR
|Spearville
|Kiela Helms
|5’4
|L
|SR
|Moundridge
|Alyssa Heskamp
|5’5
|L
|SO
|Spearville
|Taige Kliesen
|5’8
|OH
|JR
|Spearville
|Maegan Koch*
|5’11
|OH
|SR
|Centralia
|Madison Lueger**
|5’11
|OH
|SR
|Centralia
|Karly McDonald
|5’7
|OH
|SR
|Olpe
FIRST: Centralia, SECOND: Spearville, THIRD: Moundridge, FOURTH: Olpe. * indicates selected in previous year(s).