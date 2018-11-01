Jewell County Commissioners – October 29, 2018

The Jewell County Commissioners met October 29, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the October 22, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

The following were present for office head meeting: Chris Petet, Custodian; Anna Porter, County Appraiser; Anna Morgan, Register of Deeds; Brenda Eakins, Treasurer and Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator. Those absent: Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Joel Elkins, General Superintendent; Nancy Marihugh, Health Nurse; Barrett Simon, Livestock Agent and Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director.

Gail Bartley reported on incidents and the power outage. Gail said that the November 15th Noxious Weed Director’s District meeting will be hosted by Jewell County. Gail said that on October 22nd he along with Don Jacobs and Carla Waugh, attended the Mitchell County LEPC meetings to discuss Jewell County’s shooting incident of August 28th.

Chris Petet said he has been getting quotes for Sheriff’s Office repairs.

Anna Porter said that they have been finishing data collection for 2019 valuation.

Anna Morgan reported that she attended the Register of Deeds meeting at the KAC Annual Conference with fee changes being a hot topic.

Brenda Eakins said she has started printing tax statements and the statements will be mailed in a couple of weeks.

Carla Waugh reported a high volume of advance voting by mail and in office. She stated the last day to mail advance ballots is Tuesday, October 30th. Carla said that advance voting in the office is open through noon on Monday November 5th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th, with the polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the County Board of Canvassers will meet on Thursday, November 15th. Carla said that the election board worker training and public test for election equipment is tomorrow. She has also received all the levies from surrounding counties and finished the checklist to print tax statements. The statements are spooled and ready for the Treasurer’s Office to print. Carla is now working on the tax abstract to be certified to Property Valuation Department which is due by November 15th. Carla also has the KCAMP insurance renewal to review with the Commissioners.

Mark Fleming said he attended Foley’s Customer Appreciation. He also attended the NCRPC meeting where they discussed military drones. He said that he has had several road complaints.

Steve Greene said that he attended Foley’s Customer Appreciation, Economic Development meeting and Area on Aging meeting.

Keith Roe stated that one reason property tax is unpopular is that it is usually paid in one or two lump sums a year. The taxpayer hardly ever misses that. In contrast income tax is withheld at every payroll of a salaried worker and sales tax, except for a large purchase like vehicle, is paid in small, incremental amounts.

Dwight Frost telephoned about road conditions on V Road by Randall Gass’ residence; 30 Road from Beams to Shipley’s and 2 miles north of Esbon on 50 road.

Calvin Bohnert requested a larger tube for the box culvert in section 15 of Calvin Township.

Randall Gass telephoned about V Road mile west of his residence.

Doyle McKimmy, Hospital Administrator, provided a preliminary schedule for construction at the hospital.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed operations. The Commissioners reported road concerns.

Joel Elkins reviewed the highway map system roads for Jewell County. Steve Greene discussed what the county could do to help improve the situation on the roads and bridge projects.

Gary Shipley telephoned about 30 Rd and V Rd needing some rock or sand.

Carla Waugh reviewed the KCAMP renewal with the Commissioners.

Chris Petet, Custodian, reviewed a quote for replacing the door in the booking room. Mark Fleming moved to accept the quote from Jackson Glass for the door $2279.50. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:55 a.m.