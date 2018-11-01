Lincoln County Commissioners – October 22, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, October 22, 2018.

Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Member Al Joe Wallace present and Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh absent. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Sharon Dohe, Jerry Philbrick, Randy Lohmann, Art Howell, Leann Bishop, Michel O’Hare, Tanner Yost, Robert Howe, David Dohe, and Randy Pickering.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the minutes of the October 8, 2018 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh arrived at 10:08 a.m.

Transportation Bus Driver Jerry Philbrick provided an update on the transportation bus services.

County Treasurer Leann Bishop provided the following 3rd quarter 2018 Treasurer Quarterly reports: Treasurers Special Vehicle Fund Balance – $20,031.08; and Interest Earned on Idle Funds – $12,984.00. Bishop provided an abstract for taxes collected for tax year 2017, with $139,894.12 outstanding. Bishop noted that taxes have been collected on some properties since the County Attorney mailed the notice of impending tax sale.

Art Howell request that the board support Article 5 of the United States Constitution.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare reported the following: presented a timeline for the pending lawsuit; related that NRCS cannot help us with the Highland Dam unless we form a watershed district, Tanner Yost presented some preliminary estimates for repairs to the dam; OS 107 bridge funding application was denied; provided an estimate for OS 105 from L& M to drive pile in the amount of $16,302; OS 87 tentative start date set for November 5.

O’Hare related that highway department employees have requested to work four ten hour days year round. The board did not approve. O’Hare inquired whether the board would like to repair or replace the aging backhoe at the landfill, providing a rough estimate for parts that are needing to be replaced and does not account for labor or the parts that might be needed once they start repairing the equipment. No decision was made this date but some board members questioned the feasibility of the cost versus the useful life of the equipment.

Tanner Yost, Kirkham Michael explained a new funding program available to replace OS and RS bridges, noting that there is an October 31 application deadline, and that they recommend OS65 and RS 570. There will be an application fee charged by Kirkham Michael, due to the application being more in-depth than the other bridge programs. The board approved applying for the projects recommended. Yost discussed the health department parking lot and tuck pointing stone arch bridges.

Randy Pickering, RanDan Inc inquired if the board had any concerns or complaints. With no items brought forth by the board Pickering related that he still has residents using noncompliant containers and issued a concern regarding disposal of animal waste at the curb. Pickering reviewed annual fuel and insurance costs and requested an increase for the 2019 contract year.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 12:18 p.m. – 12:23 p.m. to discuss applicants for the Human Resource officer position, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 12:23 p.m. with no action taken.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 12:23 p.m. – 12:28 p.m. to discuss applicants for the Human Resource officer position, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: commission meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 12:28 p.m. with no action taken.

Alexis Pflugh moved to extend a job offer for the position of Human Resource officer to Sionia Case, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Commissioner Plugh provided the following Nursing Home committee update: committee is going to recommend the commission retain the attorney and auditing firm that represent Lincoln County Hospital. Pflugh read a list of questions that she has prepared for the attorney and inquired if board members had any additional questions that they would like addressed.

Emergency Manager David Dohe related the organizations that he applied to for the tornado sirens have requested that he apply directly to the Dane Hansen Foundation before they make a final decision on the application. Dohe reported on department activities.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:40 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2018 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.