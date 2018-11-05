Delphos man killed when motorcycle collides with car in Ottawa County

One person died in an accident just before 2p.m. Sunday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by a 17 female from Bennington, was stopped on Eastbound on Kansas 18 waiting to turn North on 170th.

The Altima made a left turn in front of a southbound 1988 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Brian Montague, 43, Delphos. The motorcycle struck the left sice of the Nissan.

Montague was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Geisendorf Funeral Home.

The driver of the Altima and two passengers were properly restrained and not injured. Montague was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.