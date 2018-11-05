Glen Elder ballot question and Kansas House District 107 highlight local elections

Chad Hallack
Mid-term elections will take place on Tuesday with a few local races of interest and an important ballot question in Glen Elder.

Representative Susan Concannon is seeking another term as the Kansas House District 107 Representative. She is being quietly challenged by Libertarian candidate Bryan Bombardier of Concordia. Neither candidate has been particularly active in campaigning after Conconnon made her way through an aggressive but ultimately failed attempt to unseat her in the primary season by Concordia Mayor Sam Sacco whom Concannon defeated 55% to 44% in the August primary.

The City of Glen Elder will pose a ballot question to voters as to whether or not to implement a city sales tax. Several local business owners attended a city council meeting at the time the question was approved voicing their opposition to the a city sales tax citing a competitive disadvantage they believed it would put their businesses in.

Cawker City has two city council seats up for re-election, but no challengers for incumbents Lisha Weise and Drew Duskie. In Mitchell County, Commissioner Tom Claussen runs unapposed for re-election and no elections are taking place this cycle for the Beloit City Council or Glen Elder council.

