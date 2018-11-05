Railroad repair schedule extended by one week in Beloit

Initially, when railroad crews came to Beloit last week to repair the crossing on Hwy. 14 in Beloit just north of the Solomon River Bridge, the plan was to only replace the south crossing due to state grant constraints.

However, the railroad has decided to provide additional funding and materials to get the north crossing done and therefore have asked for a longer closing. Due to the history and struggle on the part of the city to get this work completed, they have agreed to extend the closing to November 12th with the hope of getting it done sooner.

The following is a release on the project from the Kansas Department of Transportation

UPDATE- K-14 Railroad Crossing Work