Water Line Work To Shut Off Water For Some Marysville Residents Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 6th, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off for a contractor to install new water line fittings and valves at N. 11th Street and North Street.

This outage will impact your service.

The affected area will be May Street from N. 11th Street to N. 16th Street, N. 11th Street from North Street to Jenkins Street.

The water will be off for several hours. Please make arrangements to save some water for drinking purposes if needed.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the City of Marysville at 785-562-5331.