Election Results – All local totals received

As of 10:20 p.m.
JEWELL COUNTY RESULTS – Greene retains commission seat – Liquor by the drink passes 2-1
CITY OF GLEN ELDER SALES TAX QUESTION FAILS 110-68
State House District 107
Kansas
|73 of 85 Reporting
|Susan Concannon (GOP)
|5434
|
77%
|Bryan Bombardier (Lib)
|1605
|
23%
Governor
Kansas
|2894 of 3556 Reporting
|Laura Kelly (Dem)
|453129
|
49%
|Kris Kobach (GOP)
|391702
|
42%
|Greg Orman (Ind)
|58218
|
6%
|Jeff Caldwell (Lib)
|17021
|
2%
|Rick Kloos (Ind)
|5628
|
1%
Secretary of State
Kansas
|2859 of 3556 Reporting
|Scott Schwab (GOP)
|467261
|
52%
|Brian McClendon (Dem)
|405651
|
45%
|Rob Hodgkinson (Lib)
|31422
|
3%
Attorney General
Kansas
|2859 of 3556 Reporting
|Derek Schmidt (GOP)
|521830
|
58%
|Sarah Swain (Dem)
|380040
|
42%
Treasurer
Kansas
|2860 of 3556 Reporting
|Jake LaTurner (GOP)
|507772
|
57%
|Marci Francisco (Dem)
|389826
|
43%
Insurance Commissioner
Kansas
|2848 of 3556 Reporting
|Vicki Schmidt (GOP)
|547730
|
62%
|Nathaniel McLaughlin (Dem)
|337490
|
38%
U.S. House District 1
Kansas
|952 of 1381 Reporting
|Roger Marshall (GOP)
|108023
|
67%
|Alan LaPolice (Dem)
|53212
|
33%
U.S. House District 3
Kansas
|562 of 628 Reporting
|Sharice Davids (Dem)
|157995
|
53%
|Kevin Yoder (GOP)
|131210
|
44%
|Chris Clemmons (Lib)
|7267
|
2%