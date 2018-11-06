Election Results – All local totals received

By
Chad Hallack
-

As of 10:20 p.m.

JEWELL COUNTY RESULTS – Greene retains commission seat – Liquor by the drink passes 2-1

CITY OF GLEN ELDER SALES TAX QUESTION FAILS 110-68

MITCHELL COUNTY RESULTS

SMITH COUNTY RESULTS

State House District 107

Kansas
73 of 85 Reporting
Susan Concannon (GOP) 5434

77%
Bryan Bombardier (Lib) 1605

23%

Governor

Kansas
2894 of 3556 Reporting
Laura Kelly (Dem) 453129

49%
Kris Kobach (GOP) 391702

42%
Greg Orman (Ind) 58218

6%
Jeff Caldwell (Lib) 17021

2%
Rick Kloos (Ind) 5628

1%

Secretary of State

Kansas
2859 of 3556 Reporting
Scott Schwab (GOP) 467261

52%
Brian McClendon (Dem) 405651

45%
Rob Hodgkinson (Lib) 31422

3%

Attorney General

Kansas
2859 of 3556 Reporting
Derek Schmidt (GOP) 521830

58%
Sarah Swain (Dem) 380040

42%

Treasurer

Kansas
2860 of 3556 Reporting
Jake LaTurner (GOP) 507772

57%
Marci Francisco (Dem) 389826

43%

Insurance Commissioner

Kansas
2848 of 3556 Reporting
Vicki Schmidt (GOP) 547730

62%
Nathaniel McLaughlin (Dem) 337490

38%

U.S. House District 1

Kansas
952 of 1381 Reporting
Roger Marshall (GOP) 108023

67%
Alan LaPolice (Dem) 53212

33%

U.S. House District 3

Kansas
562 of 628 Reporting
Sharice Davids (Dem) 157995

53%
Kevin Yoder (GOP) 131210

44%
Chris Clemmons (Lib) 7267

2%
Previous articleKansas accepting pre-application for industrial hemp program
Next articleWashington County Election Results – 11/6/18 (Final)
Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR