Kansas accepting pre-application for industrial hemp program

By
Chad Hallack
-

In April, the Kansas legislature passed Senate Bill 263 to enact the Alternative Crop Research Act and charged the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) with implementing an Industrial Hemp Research Program. This fall, the KDA requests that individuals who are considering participation in the Industrial Hemp Research Program in Kansas in 2019, whether as a grower, distributor or processor, submit a Pre-Application and Pre-Application Research Proposal.

The Pre-Application is voluntary, and it is not an application for a license. Anyone who plans to participate in the spring will still need to obtain a license through the official application process after the regulations become effective. Those who submit a Pre-Application with a Pre-Application Research Proposal will have an opportunity for the Industrial Hemp Research Advisory Committee to informally review the research proposal to determine the likelihood of its approval when the regulations are effective. In addition, those who submit the Pre-Application will get direct notification as soon as the full research license application process is available.

The Pre-Application is not the full research license application. There is no fee requirement or fingerprint-based state and national criminal history record check requirement to submit the Pre-Application, although both will be required with the research license application when it becomes available. In the Pre-Application Research Proposal, potential growers, distributors or processors will be asked to explain in detail the research they plan to conduct in their participation in the Industrial Hemp Research Program in Kansas.

The regulations that will guide the Industrial Hemp Research Program are still in the midst of the approval process as outlined on the KDA’s industrial hemp webpage. A public hearing will be held soon, which will be one of the last steps prior to the adoption of the regulations.

The deadline for submission of the Pre-Application and Pre-Application Research Proposal is December 1, 2018. The Pre-Application forms and additional instruction, along with much more information about the new Industrial Hemp Research Program in Kansas, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/industrialhemp.

Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

