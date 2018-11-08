Fleming murder trial set for February 19

The trial for Chuck Fleming in the 2003 death of his mother, Carol Fleming, is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The trial is set for 6 days.

Fleming appeared in the Mitchell County Courthouse this week with Attorney Jennifer Dahlstrom who was filling in for Defense Attorney Julie Effenbeck.

12th District Chief Judge, Kim Cudney, informed Dahlstrom and Mitchell County Attorney Mark Noah that a total of 90 individuals will be summoned for the qualification process of 36 jurors.

On July 16, 2018, Chuck Ray Fleming, 46, was arrested in Johnson County and returned to Beloit on a charge of First Degree Murder of Carol Fleming on August 16, 2003 in Beloit.

Fleming appeared in a two day preliminary hearing on Oct. 17 and 18 last month with District Magistrate Judge Debra Wright presiding.

The hearing led to a probable cause decision on the part of Judge Wright to hold Fleming over for trial which again, will get underway at 9 a.m. on February 19. If convicted, Fleming faces the possibility of life in prison or potentially the death penalty.