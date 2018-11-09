Washington Co. Commission Meeting Notes – 11-5-18

Washington County Commissioners met Monday and approved moving forward with a dependent care assistance program for county employees, as part of their flex spending account.

Concerns with gravel roads were discussed, with material being added to build up the base for roads damaged by recent rains, and additional truck traffic. Scott Zabokrtsky was unopposed and won the 1st District Commissioner Position Tuesday. Denae Jueneman was unopposed and was elected County Treasurer.

Voter turnout was 68 percent.