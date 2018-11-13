MCHHS receives $15,000 winning prize in online healthcare contest (AUDIO/VIDEO)

MCHHS has been announced as the 1st place winner in the My Hospital, My Community contest, sponsored by athenahealth, and a $15,000 grand prize. Representatives of athenahealth will be at the hospital in Beloit on Wednesday around 10:15 a.m. to recognize the hospital and the community. They will be holding a check presentation at that time.

Ellie Chase of athenahealth gave more details about the contest and why they chose MCHHS as the grand prize winner for the video submission.

The My Hospital, My Community contest was for any hospital across the US with 150 beds or less. Any employee, patient or community member was encouraged to email or post what their community hospital means to them. MCHHS submitted a video and also had several employees and patients posts with pictures to the contest Facebook page.

The reasoning behind the contest was to drive awareness and support for the unique challenges that community hospitals face. Posts could be a video, photo or a written entry. They announced the top 25, and later whittled the finalists down to the top 5 hospitals who are awarded cash prizes with MCHHS taking the 1st place haul of $15,000.

The top five contest finalists include:

1st MCHHS – $15,000

2nd $7,000 – Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, AL

3rd $5000 – Iron County Hospital, MO

4th $2000 – Endless Mountain Health System, PA

5th $1000 – Brown County Hospital, NE

Honorable Mention $500 – St. Vincent Hospital, CO

View the full video submission on the MCHHS Facebook Page.

