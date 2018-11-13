Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/5/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

November 5, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, November 5, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he plans to get a couple loads of salt and sand this week.

• he may purchase some millings from the State.

Under Sheriff Bob Cross, Appraiser Betty Roeder, Senior Services/Public Transit Administrative Assistant Marie Weaver, Treasurer Janell Niehues, District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans came before the board for a quarterly Department Head meeting with Commissioners. Discussion was held concerning panic doors and landscaping at the Courthouse. Discussion was also held concerning the impending construction of a windfarm in Nemaha County.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he needed an executive session with Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a five minute executive session until 9:50 am to discuss the employment of non-elected personnel. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 9:50 am with Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart announcing his resignation from the county effective December 3rd. The county will be advertising soon to fill all of Todd’s positions.

• there is an upcoming Flood Plain Meeting to be held in Seneca.

• the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital will be holding a mass trauma exercise soon.

• he met with the Nemaha Central Schools recently to discuss active shooter training to be held in the future on a regular basis.

Sheriff’s Report:

Under Sheriff Bob Cross advised the board that:

• the Sheriff’s Office had a busy week this past week.

• they are currently holding nineteen inmates in the jail, which includes one inmate being held for Douglas County.

• a patrol car hit a raccoon recently which damaged the front bumper of the vehicle.

Terry Willyard and Derek Weigel with Network Computing Solutions came before the board to speak to Commissioners about purchasing a new phone system for either just the Courthouse or possibly for all county offices. Mr. Willyard and Mr. Weigel will try to set up a meeting with Commissioners, Network Computing Solutions, and AT&T to further discuss this issue.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to update Commissioners concerning the work done by the citizen committee formed to research PILOT Agreements and Decommissioning Agreements with windfarm companies in the general area.

The board reviewed the minutes from the October 29, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The Commissioners signed the Nemaha County 2019 Mental Health contract with Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center as presented.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad spoke to Commissioners about the upcoming tax sale to be held on November 15th at 10:00 am. Commissioners spoke to Brad about negotiations with NextEra Energy Resources concerning the construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of October. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the warrants and pay vouchers for October 2018 as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 12:50 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:00 am due to observance of the Veteran’s Day Holiday on Monday, November 12th.