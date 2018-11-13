Twin Valley All-League 11-Man Football Teams Announced

The Twin Valley League announced post-season honors for their 11-man division.
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nathan Haufler – Centralia – Senior
Austin Holthaus – Centralia – Sophomore
Marcus Martinez – Troy – Senior
Brady Trimble – Valley Heights – Senior
Derek VanDorn – Centralia – Senior
Tyler Wagner – Valley Heights – Junior
BACKS
Cole Coggins – Valley Heights – Junior
Isaac Gore – Centralia – Senior
Kipp Jasper – Troy – Junior
Kamble Haverkamp – Centralia – Junior
Jeremy Reed – Valley Heights – Senior
RECEIVERS
Devon Feldkamp – Centralia – Sophomore
Reid Jasper – Troy – Senior
Daegan Steinlage – Centralia – Senior
KICKER
Kenton Talley – Centralia – Senior
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Tyler Heinen – Centralia – Sophomore
Jacob Mott – Troy – Senior
Derek VanDorn – Centralia – Senior
Jake Yungeberg – Valley Heights – Sophomore
Tysen Williams – Troy – Senior
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Nathan Haufler – Centralia – Senior
Austin Holthaus – Centralia – Sophomore
Brady Trimble – Valley Heights – Senior
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Isaac Gore – Centralia – Senior
Kendrick Jeschke – Troy – Senior
Jeremy Reed – Valley Heights – Senior
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Cameron Beardsley – Valley Heights – Sophomore
Brady Devies – Troy – Sophomore
Kamble Haverkamp – Centralia – Junior
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
Tyler Heinen – Centralia – Sophomore
Noah Quigley – Centralia – Junior
Cale Hamilton – Troy – Junior
Jacob Moore – Troy – Junior
Cameron Beardsley – Valley Heights – Sophomore
Trey Martin – Valley Heights – Junior
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
Daegan Steinlage – Centralia – Senior
Marcus Martinez – Troy – Senior
Dillion Wells – Troy – Junior
Evan Haines – Valley Heights – Sophomore
Tyler Wagner – Valley Heights – Junior