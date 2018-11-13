Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 11/12/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, November 12, 2018 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jill Hoover, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk Guests Present

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Public Hearing for Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Exemption Program

Superintendent O’Dea reviewed the program. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to adopt Resolution 2018 – A Resolution Designating a Neighborhood Revitalization Area and Adopting a Revitalization Plan for USD 108.

3.0 Approval of Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

4.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

B. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

A report from Mrs. Hoover on elementary parent-teacher conferences was distributed.

5.0 Audience with the Public

6.0 Consent Agenda

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the October 8, 2018 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of October 2018 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for October 2018;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement.

7.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

8.0 Approve Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Exemption Program for USD 108

9.0 Additional Outside Lighting Proposal – Greg Metz

A map and proposal from Heineken Electric was distributed and explained by Greg Metz. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to table this discussion and revisit it next year, and in the meantime have Greg Metz pursue an option with the City of Washington for additional lighting in the West Elementary parking lot. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Additional Information Regarding Student Interest Survey – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart distributed a breakdown by grade of the student interest survey conducted previously. It was the board consensus to have Ms. Enyart look further into costs, scheduling, and personnel needs for baseball, softball, and bowling.

11.0 Open Lunch Hour Discussion

Ms. Enyart reported there have been no issues with the open lunch hour.

12.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108