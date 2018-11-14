U.S. Marshall’s Office warns of ongoing imposter phone scams

The United State Marshal’s Service and FBI are alerting the public of several nationwide imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials.

Anyone receiving the calls is asked to contact their local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share the information with law enforcement, according to a media release from the U.S. Marshals’ office in Kansas City.

During the calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest by purchasing a pre-paid debit card, green card or similar gift card and read the numbers over the phone to satisfy the fine.

Scammers use many tactics to sound credible. They use badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials, federal judges and court addresses. They also spoof their phone numbers to appear on Caller ID as though calling from court or a government agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service will never ask for credit/debit card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

Don’t divulge your personal or financial information to unknown callers. Report these calls to the FBI and the FTC. You can contact the nearest FBI Field Office in Kansas City at (816) 512-8200. The Federal Trace Commission can be reached at 877-FTC-HELP (382-4357) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday.