U.S. Marshall’s Office warns of ongoing imposter phone scams

By
Chad Hallack
-

The United State Marshal’s Service and FBI are alerting the public of several nationwide imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials.

Anyone receiving the calls is asked to contact their local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share the information with law enforcement, according to a media release from the U.S. Marshals’ office in Kansas City.

During the calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest by purchasing a pre-paid debit card, green card or similar gift card and read the numbers over the phone to satisfy the fine.

Scammers use many tactics to sound credible. They use badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials, federal judges and court addresses. They also spoof their phone numbers to appear on Caller ID as though calling from court or a government agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service will never ask for credit/debit card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

Don’t divulge your personal or financial information to unknown callers. Report these calls to the FBI and the FTC. You can contact the nearest FBI Field Office in Kansas City at (816) 512-8200. The Federal Trace Commission can be reached at 877-FTC-HELP (382-4357) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Previous articleTwin Valley All-League 11-Man Football Teams Announced
Next articleSmith County Commissioners – November 5, 2018
Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR