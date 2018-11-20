Norton Co Board of Commissioners

November 19, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on November 19, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

Troy Thomson, Sheriff

Troy Thomson, Norton County Sheriff reported department operations to the commission Troy informed the commission that he is currently advertising for a dispatcher and a full-time deputy. The interviews will begin shortly and Troy hopes to fill the positions as soon as possible.

A jail report was given and the inmate count is currently at 10. Troy said that he expects the jail to be at capacity for a period of time with the pending charges.

Noxious Weed

Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed was in to visit with the commission about purchasing a fork lift and shelving for the department. Clarence stated that he would like to purchase some shelving for the department to help with storage and space. If the shelving is purchased Clarence said that a fork lift would be necessary for lifting and placing on shelving. The commission discussed the request and felt that the shelving was a good idea and asked that cooperation with the Road department to use the skid loader for the unloading and placing of the shelf was a better option at this time.

Gail Boller

Gail Boller was in to visit with the commission about the Norton Community Foundation. Gail stated the this is the time of year that the fund drive is conducted and would like to encourage their support. Gail asked that the commission consider making a contribution to the Community Foundation to help promote and benefit the community of Norton.

2019 Holiday Schedule

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the 2019 holiday schedule as submitted. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

Commissioner Thompson left the meeting at 10:15 a.m.

November 13th Commission minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from the November 13th, 2018 Commissioner meeting with a second from Chairman Posson. Motion passed 2-0.

Foley Equipment

Dustin Daniels, Foley Equipment was in to visit with the commission about the delivery of the Cat compactor. The delivery is scheduled for today at the Solid Waste site. Dustin also delivered the final invoice for the 816F2 Caterpillar in the amount of $339,500.00. The purchase is financed with a lease purchase for a term of 5 years.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1 V26/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.