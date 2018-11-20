Rock Hills USD 107 holds November board of education meeting

President Lori Yelken called the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 7:02 P.M. Those present were: Janelle Greene, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Yelken, Lori Slate, Kenny Mizner, Bobi Fogo, Brenden Wirth, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Bob Roush, Kevin Ost, Barbara Railsback, Matt Railsback and Jennifer Urbaniak.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the agenda with the change of moving items 5a-d down and adding at the beginning an item for architect update and adding item 5e. Little Theater Committee update. Also to add items 6m. KASB Annual Conference and 6n. Ost Memorial. Motion passed 7-0.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Kenny Mizner, to approve the following Consent Agenda items:

Approve minutes of October 8, 2018, regular meeting

Approve Treasurer’s Report for June, July, August, September, and October 2018 Approve check register and transfers for October 2018 Superintendent Report – Nadine Smith:

EMC Insurance has covered the clean-up costs, less deductibles, from groundwater infiltration in the lower level of RHES in October.

Jewell Co. Foundation requested confirmation, which was given, that the district would act as the fiscal agent on a grant request for a Summer Youth project.

Superintendent Smith discussed communication with a member of the Friends of the Park committee regarding linking the adjacent properties (RHES soccer field/NE corner of park) with recreational activities and developing a transition from school property to city park property.

PreK-5 Principal Report – Nadine Smith:

Parent-teacher conference participation was over 90% at RHES. Teachers have contacted parents who were unable to attend.

In the past month, second and third grade students have been to Depot Market at Courtland to learn about growing apples and pumpkins and to see a cider press demonstration. Kindergarten and first grade students have been to Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch at Assaria to play in the corn cribs with funnels and tubes, pick pumpkins, see and feed small farm animals, and play in the bale maze. Fifth grade students went to Mankato City Park for conservation education activities, hosted by the local NRC office. Fourth grade students will take social studies learning outside the classroom at the Hastings Native American Festival November 15.

Teacher PLCs this month are discussing the book 10 Success Factors for Literacy Intervention: Getting Results with MTSS in Elementary Schools and continuing to evaluate math curriculum resources My Math 2018 and Go Math! using the CCSSM Curriculum Analysis Tool. Chapter 5 of the the MTSS book discusses the number of staff needed for the walk-to-intervention model used at RHES (50% more staff than classroom teachers; i.e., for each grade level that has two teachers, a minimum of one additional staff member is needed). Group size does matter, and the further behind grade level the students are, the smaller the groups should be. Chapter 6 discusses optimizing intervention time through proper identification of students’ skills deficits, using skills continuums to place students in appropriate groups, and planning interventions for mastery instead of exposure.

In addition to the 30-minute small reading/math groups in which all students participate, 20% of RHES K-5 students receive additional one-on-one or small group interventions for targeted skill building.

6-12 Principal Report – Sam Meyers:

All students at Rock Hills Jr/Sr High School have been selected by the teachers to form advisory groups. Each faculty advisor will work to establish a strong relationship with their advisees and help them use the information in their Individual Plans of Study to create the best learning path for the student during their time at Rock Hills. These advisors will also serve as the contact person as we move to a student led Parent Teacher Conference format.

Students have signed up and materials have been distributed to students who are planning on submitting Business Plans for the upcoming Entrepreneurship Fair which will be held on December 5.

8th Grade students will be taking the ASPIRE test on Wednesday 11/14. The ASPIRE test is a an examination that aligns with the ACT program to help students identify areas of strength and weakness as well as assisting them in making class choices and career development paths.

Thursday 11/14 several Rock Hills students will be attending the FHSU Applied Technology Department’s Junior and Senior Day at the campus in Hays to explore the facilities and programs available in this department.

Thursday 11/15 is American Enterprise Day and members from the FBLA chapter will be taking a business tour in Lincoln with the feature stop being at the school store in downtown Lincoln

All Sophomores will be attending the Nex-Generation Career Fair and Expo in Hays on Tuesday November 20.

The Sophomore Class will be attending the WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City on Wednesday November 28.

Facilities and Grounds Report – Bob Roush Monthly Bus Report – Bob Roush

Motion passed 7-0.

RHES Water Mitigation:

A: Bob Roush discussed with the Board options to try and help prevent water issues in the RHES basement in the future. The Board agreed to have Bob investigate the options further.

Discussion Items:

Architect Update for possible STEM Building project. Sam Meyers, Barbara Railsback, Matt Railsback, and Kevin Ost gave their update for visiting with Allan Milbradt, architect, about their plans for new classrooms/space in the STEM building.

Kevin Ost, Matt Railsback, and Barbara Railsback left the meeting at 8:15 p.m.A: Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers updated the Board on the current items that the staff is writing grants for to benefit the school district.

Kenny Mizner left the meeting at 8:37 p.m. and returned at 8:38 p.m.

B: The Board reviewed Strategic Goal #1 – School Environment/School Pride. Some wording changes and additions were agreed to be added and approved at next month’s meeting.

Bobi Fogo left the meeting at 8:46 p.m. and returned at 8:47 p.m.

C: Nadine Smith presented to the Board three different calendar options for the 2019-2020 school calendar. The Board agreed to present option B and C to the teachers for their input.

Bob Roush left the meeting at 9:09 p.m. and returned at 9:10 p.m.

D: Nadine Smith presented the results from the ACT Report for 2018.

E: Sam Meyers presented the findings from the Little Theater Committee that the Board had asked him to gather. The committee has recommendations on the priority of things that need updated or fixed in the Little Theater. The Board also asked about lighting being added to the stairways.

Action Items:

A: The sealed bids received for mowing the district grounds were opened and the following bids were received:

M&M Lawn Care – 1 year bid for $9252 for the year

M&M Lawn Care – 3 year bid for $8994 per year

Matt Pierce – 1 year bid for $9750 for the year

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to accept the one year bid from M&M Lawn Care for $9252. Motion passed 7-0.

B: Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to nominate Bobi Fogo, Kenny Mizner, and Janelle Greene to be the 2019-2020 Negotiations team members. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board took a short break at 9:39 p.m. and was back in open session at 9:47 p.m.

C: Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to purchase hams for all staff for Christmas this year. Motion passed 7-0.

D: Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth, to accept the one year solid waste collection and disposal extension from Chief Disposal. Motion passed 7-0.

E: Jennifer Urbaniak presented the usage report on the district paid Employee Assistance Plan. It has only been used by one employee for the 2018 calendar year. Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Kenny Mizner, to discontinue/not renew the EAP for 2019. Motion passed 7-0.

F: Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to accept Rick Diamond’s resignation as District Treasurer effective in December. Motion passed 7-0.

G: Bob Roush presented the Board with a proposal for replacing all locks at the JrSr High School at the cost of $11,969.40. The proposal from Ackerman Lock & Key also includes all labor for removal of old hardware and retrofitting of doors. Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth, to accept the proposal. Motion passed 6-1.

H: Bob Roush presented the Board with proposals for carpeting four classrooms at the Elementary and the office complex at the JrSr High. The following quotes were received:

Huffman’s Floor Covering: Carpet $15,690.47

Huffman’s Floor Covering: Carpet tiles $22,060.34

Walt’s Furniture: Carpet $13,200.93

Walt’s Furniture: Carpet tiles $14,155.13

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to accept Walt’s Furniture bid for $13,200.93 for regular carpet. Motion passed 7-0.

I: Locker Rooms Floors will be tabled until next month.

J: Bob Roush presented the Board with a proposal for finishing replacing all remaining interior doors at the JrSr High. The proposal was from Topeka Foundry for $7,071.00. Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to accept the proposal. Motion passed 7-0.

K: Sam Meyers presented the Board with proposals for updating the countertop in the JrSr High office and construction of new secretary desk/reception area in the office. Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to accept quote number two from Ost Furniture & Cabinetry to replace the countertop including a new sink and faucet for $950 and construction of a new desk/reception area for $3,200. Motion passed 7-0.

Bob Roush left the meeting at 10:23 p.m.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to update the current JrSr High handbook to include the Behavior Matrix that Mr. Meyers and Mr. Luedke have implemented, with spelling corrections. Motion passed 7-0. Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve Todd Mauerhan to attend the KASB Annual Conference November 30-December 2, 2018 in Overland Park and for Todd to be the district delegate. Motion passed 7-0.

N: Sam Meyers presented the Board a request from Staci Whelchel for Memorial money left to the district for the athletic department at Rock Hills JrSr High in memory of her father, Bradley Ost, in the amount of $2,250. Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to accept the memorial money for the athletic department. Motion passed 7-0.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to enter into executive session at 10:51 p.m. to discuss matters affecting students and to return to open session at 10:56 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 10:56 p.m. There was no action resulting from this executive session.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Kenny Mizner, to enter into executive session at 10:58 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 11:03 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 11:03 p.m.

Kenny Mizner moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to enter into executive session at 11:03 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 11:18 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith was invited into executive session. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 11:18 p.m. There was no action resulting from this executive session.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Monday, December 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 11:20 p.m.