Blizzard Warning Issued; Near White-Out Conditions Expected

A blizzard warning is now in effect for much of north central and northeast Kansas from 6 AM Sunday through 6 PM Sunday. The most intense part of the storm, with strong north to northwest winds creating blizzard conditions across north central and northeast Kansas, is forecast between 6 am and noon on Sunday. The remainder of the area will have 1 to 4 inches of snowfall but the strong north winds will create near blizzard conditions across east central and central Kansas. Snow covered roads and severely restricted visibilities are likely to create dangerous driving conditions through the morning Sunday. Travel on Sunday is not recommended. Consider changing travel plans to avoid the winter weather if possible.

Expect dangerous travel conditions for the end of the holiday weekend. Heavy snow will result in snow-covered roadways and significantly reduced visibilities. Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly tonight. People unable to complete travel prior to the onset of snow should consider delaying their travel.