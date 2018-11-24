Closings & Cancellations Due To Expected Blizzard Conditions

The following closings and cancellations have been reported to KNDY. To submit your own closing or cancellation, please send an e-mail to [email protected].

  • Frankfort United Methodist Church – All Services Cancelled 11/25
  • Hanover Zion Lutheran Church – All Services Cancelled 11/25
  • Wymore Immanuel Stateline Lutheran – All Services Cancelled 11/25
  • Bern United Methodist Church – All Services Cancelled 11/25
  • Oneida United Methodist Church – All Services Cancelled 11/25
  • Seneca United Methodist Church – All Services Cancelled 11/25

Updated 8:25 PM 11/24/18

