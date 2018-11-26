Kanasas Highway Patrol Reports Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity

By
Derek Nester
-

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 21, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 25.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five fatal crashes over the holiday reporting period. Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Riley, Scott, Meade, Kiowa, and Atchison. Crash reports can be found here: https://www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/316/Crash-Reports.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.

Enforcement Data 2016 2017 2018
DUI Arrests 27 12 16
Speed Citations 1,360 1,227 1,195
Speed Warnings 924 1,025 914
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 158 89 145
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 12 14 8
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 5 6
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 1
Child Restraint – Citations 29 27 19
Motorist Assists 1,089 1,058 1,410
Crash Data 2016 2017 2018
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 2 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 2 0
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 3 2 5
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 4 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR