KDOT Announces Approved November Bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place Nov. 14 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Nemaha ‑ 63‑66 KA‑4608‑01 ‑ K‑63, from the west K‑63/U.S. 36 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, milling and overlay, 11.0 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Ks., $987,889.90

Nemaha ‑ 71‑66 KA‑5057‑01 ‑ K‑71, from the K‑63/K‑71 junction east to the south city limits of Bern, milling and overlay, 4.6 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Ks., $388,607.65.

Nemaha ‑ 63‑66 KA‑5058‑01 ‑ K‑63, from the north K‑9/K‑63 junction north to the east U.S. 36/K‑63 junction, milling and overlay, 8.1 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Ks., $646,619.90

Wyandotte ‑ 435‑105 KA‑4787‑01 ‑ I‑435, from just south of the K‑32 ramp, signing, Fulsom Brothers Inc., Cedar Vale, Ks., $58,291.00.

District Two — North Central

Cloud ‑ 24‑15 KA‑3239‑01 – U.S. 24, from 0.25 mile east of U.S. 81, east to 1 mile east of 220th Road, milling and overlay, 8.7 miles, Ebert Construction Co Inc & Subsidiary, Wamego, Ks., $6,485,691.61.

Cloud ‑ 28‑15 KA‑3948‑01 ‑ K‑28, bridge #050 (over Wolf Creek) located approximately 845 feet northwest of K‑9, bridge replacement, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Ks., $2,135,360.61.

Ellsworth ‑ 140‑27 KA‑5083‑01 ‑ K‑140, from the K‑156/K‑140 junction east to the Ellsworth/Saline county line, milling and overlay, 16.0 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Ks., $2,248,823.00.

Lincoln ‑ 18‑53 KA‑5106‑01 ‑ K‑18, from the Russell/Lincoln county line east to the east city limits of Lincoln, surface recycle, 19.0 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,423,521.33.

Mitchell ‑ 24‑62 KA‑3949‑01 – U.S. 24, bridge #018 (over Asher Creek) located 8.49 miles southeast of K‑9, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc. and Subsidiaries, Hesston, Ks., $1,925,326.73.

Saline ‑ 140‑85 KA‑5084‑01 ‑ K‑140, from the Ellsworth/Saline county line east to the I‑135/K‑140 junction, milling and overlay, 16.8 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Ks., $2,435,645.28.

Washington ‑ 15‑101 KA‑5059‑01 ‑ K‑15, from the west U.S. 36/K‑15 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, surface recycle, 13.2 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,083,672.38.

District Three — Northwest

Osborne ‑ 24‑71 KA‑5027‑01 – U.S. 24, from where the road begins to widen west of the west city limits of Downs east to the Osborne/Mitchell county line, sealing, 4.1 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Ks., $211,936.27.

Sherman ‑ 70‑91 KA‑5137‑01 ‑ I‑70, from mile marker #19 east 3 miles to mile marker #22, pavement patching, 3.0 miles, Mccormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Co., $110,487.44.

Statewide ‑ 283‑106 M‑0063‑01 – U.S. 283, from the Barclay Avenue/ U. S. 40B/U. S. 283/ U.S. 40 junction in WaKeeney north to 2.7 miles north of the Graham/Trego county line., stockpile bituminous material, 10.4 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division., Hutchinson, Ks., $5,292.00.

Statewide ‑ 283‑106 KA‑4967‑01 – U.S. 283, from the Trego/Graham county line, north to 0.7 mile north of local road MCS 03302 (old RS‑1724) and from approximately 422 feet north of the east intersection of U.S. 40B/ Barclay Avenue/ U.S. 283 (east city limits of WaKeeney), milling and overlay, 10.3 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division., Hutchinson, Ks., $3,031,302.86.

District Four — Southeast

Bourbon ‑ 3‑6 KA‑5088‑01 ‑ K‑3, beginning at the east K‑39/K‑3 junction west to the west K‑39/K‑3 junction, milling and overlay, 0.5 mile, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $44,739.01.

Bourbon ‑ 39‑6 KA‑5089‑01 ‑ K‑39, from the Neosho/Bourbon county line east to the west K‑3/K‑39 junction and from the east K‑3/K‑39 junction east to the K-7/K-39 junction, milling and overlay, 14.3 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,167,341.73.

Cherokee ‑ 26‑11 KA‑5085‑01 ‑ K‑26, from the U.S. 166/K‑26 junction north to the K‑26/K‑66 junction, milling and overlay, 3.6 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $460,747.85

Cherokee – 171(02) ‑11 KA‑5086‑01 ‑ K‑171(02), from the U.S. 69/K‑171(02) east to Cherokee County /Missouri State line, milling and overlay, 4.9 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $633,921.57.

Crawford ‑ 160‑19 KA‑5087‑01 – U.S. 160, from the north U.S. 160/U.S. 69 junction east to the Missouri state line, milling and overlay, 4.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $819,481.06.

Montgomery ‑ 169‑63 KA‑2374‑01 – U.S. 169, from approximately 0.6 mile south of the north junction of U.S. 169/U.S. 160, north to 0.92 mile north of the north U.S. 169/U.S. 160 junction, grade, bridge and surfacing, 1.7 miles, Kings Construction Co. Inc., Oskaloosa, Ks., $12,045,602.12.

Neosho ‑ 39‑67 KA‑5091‑01 ‑ K‑39, from the east U.S. 59/K‑39 junction east to the Neosho/Bourbon county line, milling and overlay, 4.0 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $358,106.11.

District Five — South Central

Butler ‑ 54‑8 KA‑5092‑01 – U.S. 54, from the U.S. 54/K‑77/U.S. 400 junction north to the south edge wearing surface of bridge #151 (over Walnut River Bridge), milling and overlay, 9.375 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Ks., $1,179,052.36.

Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑5093‑01 – U.S. 54, from the east end of the Washington Street Overpass east to just east of the Hillside interchange, milling and overlay, 1.5 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Ks., $1,484,253.08.

District Six — Southwest

Finney ‑ 156‑28 KA‑5054‑01 ‑ K‑156, from 2.7 miles east of the U.S. 50B/K‑156 junction east to the west K‑23/K‑156 junction, milling and overlay, 21.5 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Ks., $2,291,559.86.

Finney ‑ 156‑28 KA‑5055‑01 ‑ K‑156, from the east K‑23/K‑156 junction east to the Finney/Hodgeman county line, milling and overlay, 7.0 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Ks., $586,539.80.

Finney ‑ 23‑28 KA‑5056‑01 ‑ K‑23, from the west K‑23/K‑156 junction east to the east K‑23/K‑156 junction, milling and overlay, 6.0 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Ks., $527,343.57.

Ford ‑ 50‑29 KA‑5094‑01 – U.S. 50, from the existing header just east of Spearville east to the Ford/Edwards county line, sealing, 9.6 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Ks., $292,021.64.

Grant ‑ 25‑34 KA‑5096‑01 ‑ K‑25, from the Stevens/Grant county line north to the south city limits of Ulysses, surface recycle, 13.4 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,035,578.36.

Stevens ‑ 25‑95 KA‑5095‑01 ‑ K‑25, from the east U.S. 56/K‑25 junction north to the Stevens/Grant county line, surface recycle, 13.1 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,003,697.29.

The follow projects were approved from the Oct. 17, 2018, letting.

Barton ‑ 56‑5 KA‑4256‑01 ‑ U.S. 56/K-156/K-96 and Grant Street intersection, intersection improvement, 0.1 mile, Morgan Brothers Construction Inc., Lacrosse, Ks., $688,472.98.

Cowley ‑ 18 U‑2314‑01 ‑ Bridge over Crestwood Creek on Crestwood Drive, located north of East Madison Avenue in Arkansas City, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $286,820.05.

Wyandotte ‑ 105 N‑0634‑01 ‑ Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS: Safe Routes to School – Phase E located near Edison, White and Noble Prentis elementary schools, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.5 miles, Amino Brothers Company Inc., Kansas City, Ks., $728,000.32.

Cowley ‑ 18 C‑4884‑01 ‑ Bridge over Silver Creek on 132nd Road located 1.5 miles south and 1.6 miles west of Burden, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, King Construction Company Inc. And Subsidiaries, Hesston, Ks., $593,350.20.