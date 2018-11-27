Norton Co Board of Commissioners

November 26, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on No ember 26, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

Norton County EMS

Craig Sowards, Norton County EMS director spoke with the commission about the relocation of the EMS unit in Almena Craig informed the commission that the Almena Fire department has requested that the unit be moved in order that they can utilize their shop. Craig said at this time we have no place to park the unit inside with heat and in order to be placed outside the unit would need to be taken out of service. The commission discussed the situation and felt that the unit could be taken out of service and placed up for sale.

Craig delivered to the commission a report on log activity. For the year to date the EMS service has responded to 514 911 calls and has completed 124 transfers to other medical facilities.

Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from the November 19th, 2018 commission meeting with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 11/30/2018. The commission minutes are not official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.