KU Coach Miles Announces The Addition of Chevis Jackson To The Kansas Football Staff

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles began to shape his staff as he announced the hiring of Chevis Jackson to coach the KU defensive backs on Sunday. Jackson, who played an instrumental role on Miles’ 2007 LSU team that took home a National Championship, spent the previous three seasons mentoring the defensive backs at Ball State.

“Chevis is one of the top young coaches in the game,” said Miles. “He works hard to make a positive impact both on and off the field with the student-athletes he works with. He knows what it takes to be successful on the greatest stage in college football and will help instill that mindset to our program.”

Named the 2017 Mid-American Conference Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports.com, Jackson served as a lead recruiter for the Cardinals, in addition to coaching the defensive backs during his time at BSU.

Prior to his stint at Ball State, Jackson spent the 2015 season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, LSU, working on Miles’ staff that guided the Tigers to a 9-3 mark and a final national ranking of No. 16.

During the 2013-14 seasons, Jackson worked as a defensive graduate assistant at South Alabama, where he helped the Jaguars earn a bowl bid for the first time in program history, a bid to the 2014 Camellia Bowl. South Alabama’s defense ranked second in the Sun Belt in both scoring defense and total defense in 2013.

Jackson was a four-year letter winner and a three-year starter at cornerback for Miles at LSU. During his time with the program, the Tigers made two SEC Championship game appearances, winning the title in 2007. Jackson recorded two tackles and returned an interception 34 yards in helping lead LSU to a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the 2008 BCS National Championship game.

An All-SEC First Team honoree in 2007, Jackson was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for four seasons with five different teams – Atlanta, Jacksonville, New England, Denver and Carolina.