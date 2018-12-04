Norton Co Board of Commissioners

November 30, 2018

Chairman Richard Thompson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on November 30, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

November 2018 vouchers & payroll

The November 2018 vouchers and payroll were submitted to the commission for signature and approval. The vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted upon review.

Brock Ellis

Brock Ellis, rural Norton County resident was in to visit with the commission about hauling gravel from Overton, Nebraska back to Norton. Brock stated that he is willing to haul gravel back to Norton from Overton since he is coming back empty. Brock stated that he would haul to the county stock pile for county use. The commission will check with County Counselor for the necessary documentation needed.

Added and Abatement Statements

Several added and abatement statements were issued to the commission for approval and signature. Statement #2018000118; 2018000119; 2018000126 and 2018000131 were added taxes for failure to report. The total of the adds were $488.92. The abatement statement #2018000109; 201800011O; 2018000111; 2018000112;2018000113;2018000114;2018000121;2018000122;2018000127;2018000128;and

2018000133 were submitted for failure to report sold, taxpayer moving, disposal of property and clerical. The abatements were approved in the amount of$2,218.16. Statements were signed by Chairman Posson.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road department reported on department operations. Floyd stated that the main water line inside the building and shop is being replaced this week. The replacement was approved by contract earlier this year.

The commission spoke with Floyd about the request earlier this morning from Brock Ellis about hauling gravel from Overton. The commission stated that they are going to visit with the County Counselor before approval.

Floyd provided a short report on the road maintenance and slow removal. Floyd stated that the conditions with the moisture have made maintenance difficult.

November 26th Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the Norton County Commissioners minutes from the November 26th, 2018 meeting. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Tax Abatement Statements

The commission reviewed tax abatement statements #2018000145; 2018000146 and 2018000147 for a total of$43.44. The statements were issued for property being sold or removed from Norton County. The abatements were approved as submitted.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 12/10/2018. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.