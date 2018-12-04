Osborne County Commissioners November 26 – November 30, 2018

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for November 26, 2018



Present: Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Craig Pottberg, and Amy Stanton, Deputy County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Colin Clark met with commissioners to let them know that Bill Waugh had found a C12 engine at Ollem’s in Beloit for the truck that had blew the engine. Commissioners discussed making sure that there was going to be a warranty for this engine. Discussion was held. Alfred Reif moved to approve the purchase of the C12 engine, $4,000.00 with warranty from Ollem’s, C.W. “Bill” Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif said he had been approached by Maryanna Harris that Michael Murphy and Gregory Mick terms were about to expire. Discussion was held that they be re-appointed the two for the hospital board or nominate two new ones. C.W. “Bill” Seaman made the motion to re-appoint Michael Murphy and Gregory Mick, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif informed the other commissioners he would like to attend New Commissioners meeting in Topeka.

Craig Pottberg made a call to the extension office to visit with Nora Rhodes regarding the awning. A call was also made to Joe Sumpter to see if he would submit a quote for an awning.

Osborne County Commissioners – Special Meeting November 30, 2018

Present: C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Vienna Janis asked commissioners if they planned to meet on December 26 and the 28th or just the 28th. John Mapes auditor will need to hold a public hearing to amend the 2018 county budget and will need to know which day. Commissioners stated that they will meet on December 28th.

Colin Clark met with commissioners to let commissioners know that they have not found another truck. He also informed commissioners that the annual E-Waste meeting will be held on December 12, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Colin stated that the meeting will be held at Rumor Mill Bar & Grill, so a meal can be catered.

Alfred Reif stated that he sold the Milo at Mid-way Coop for $18,322.00.

BobbiJo Boxum met with commissioners to let them know that sales tax collection is down about $4,000.00 from previous months. She felt this is from the loss of MORE Chevrolet.

Commissioners looked over the law enforcement contract with the City of Downs. The contract is for Osborne County Sheriff’s Department to provide service for $82,500.00 for 2019. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the contract with the City Of Downs for law enforcement services for $82,500.00 for 2019, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following transfers: 18-76 for $165.92, 18-77 for $95,685.36, 18-78 for $220.64, and 18-79 for $736.28.

Commissioners approve the following change orders to the 2018 tax roll: 2018-04, 2018-05, and 2018-06.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $433,613.72:

General $178,708.83

Road & Bridge 147,188.50

Health 14,632.72

Appraisers Cost 15,540.96

Election 7,480.24

Noxious Weed 6,211.23

Ambulance 42,294.19

Waste Disposal 6,029.47

ORFD #1 General 449.46

ORFD #2 General 6,407.86

Payroll Clearing 4,032.08

Special R&B Improve 4,533.55

GIS Mapping 52.98

Osborne County 911 Fund 49.45

Emergency Manager 2.20

Total $433,613.72

Commissioners looked over the contract for internet and cable services with Nex-Tech for the next thirty-six months for a total of $707.90 per month. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the contract with Nex-Tech for internet and cable service for thirty six months at $707.90 per month, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 9:54 a.m.

Craig Pottberg moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, C.W. “Bill” Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 10:15 a.m.