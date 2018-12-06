Central Valley Ag holds annual meeting

Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) recently hosted their Annual Meeting at the Holthus Convention Center in York, Nebraska on November 19, 2018, for member-owners to review the fiscal year. CVA reported $28 Million in Total Profit for their fiscal year 2018, ending on August 31, 2018.

“Despite the challenges of the current agriculture market, we are pleased to report substantial and significant savings, with $16.8 million of those savings being earned from local savings,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO/President of Central Valley Ag. “These results could not have been obtained without an outstanding group of employees and the support of our member-owners. We are very proud of the team we have assembled to serve the customer.”

This year, CVA will disperse $12.0 Million in patronage to member-owners with 33% paid in cash and the remaining balance in Non-Qualified Equity. Based on the results of the 2018 fiscal year, $4.0 Million will be paid out in cash. The balance of the patronage ($8.0 million) will be distributed in the form of non-qualified patronage. Not only is the cash received as a benefit for member-owners; $29.9 Million was reinvested in assets to improve speed, space, and efficiency in 2018.

At the meeting, CVA also announced the newly elected members of their Board of Directors. CVA relies on its Board of Directors to position CVA for future success and profitability for member-owners. Leading up to the meeting the Board of Directors voted in favor of reformatting the size of the Board.

Now, Central Valley Ag will be working under the direction of an 18-member board with two associate board members. CVA’s Board of Directors is made up of local, agricultural producers who are recognized for their industry expertise, as well as economic and community development skills. CVA member-owners elected the following individuals to represent their voice on the board:

Dave Beckman (Elgin, NE) and Alex Brookhouser (Brunswick, NE) – Region 1

Duane Schumacker (Bloomfield, NE) and Kurt Thoene (Hartington, NE) – Region 2

Paul Jarecke (Clarks, NE) and Pat Wemhoff (Humphrey, NE) – Region 3

Jay Uehling (Oakland, NE) and Robert Chatt (Tekamah, NE) – Region 4

Luke Carlson (York, NE) and Randy Johnson (Osceola, NE) – Region 5

Larry Naber (Utica, NE) and Tom Vodicka (Surprise, NE) – Region 6

Mark Philips (Akron, IA) and Adam Schroeder (Le Mars, IA) – Region 8

Ron Benson (Clay Center, KS), Mark Koss (Haddam, KS), Raymond Larson (Green, KS) and Jacob Porter (Mankato, KS) – Region 7 & 9

Gordan Luebbe (Utica, NE) and Carmen Schlickbernd (West Point, NE) – 2 associate board members

“It is our goal to focus on our customers and what their operation needs are. We want to focus on their experience and the relationships we have with them and if we emphasize on those key parts to deliver value to their operations, we will achieve success,” said Dave Beckman, CVA Board Chairman.

“Our Board of Directors play a visionary role in helping us achieve this success. I want to thank our departing board of director members: Andrew Klug, John Moore, Doug Moon, Eric Eilert, Luke Shamburg, Jeff Berggren, Neal Bracht, Ryan Crumly, Tim Johnson, and Tim Porter for their service and dedication to CVA over the years.”