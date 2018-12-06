More Christmas Celebrations Planned For Area Communities

Community Christmas celebrations continue this weekend, with a hometown Christmas planned in Blue Rapids. The firemen will host a pancake feed 7 – 11 a.m., businesses will host open houses, a Christmas Bazaar will be featured at the school gym from 8 – 4:30, and the library will have a Christmas basket sale. Tales and rails, the Central Branch Railroad will be presented from 1-3, with a soup supper at the community center beginning at 4:30. The beard contest at 5, will be followed by the annual lighted horse parade on the square beginning Saturday evening at 6.

An Odell community Christmas Saturday will include a soup and sandwich luncheon at 11, with piano students performing at noon, turkey and ham drawings at 1, and Santa arrives at 1:30 at the Odell Community Center Saturday.

Landoll Corporation will host three free Christmas movies Saturday at the Astro Theatres in Marysville. Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Shop Around the Corner, and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation will show free at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Salem Lutheran Church Axtell will host the annual Christmas Cantata Sunday evening. An ecumenical service, Let the Whole World Sing begins at 7:30, and the public is encouraged to bring an offering of hats, socks, and mittens, or cash donation to purchase those.

Monday evening, December 10th the Hanover community will host a community soup supper from 5-8 at the community building, with Santa arriving at 7:30. Christmas light displays will be featured throughout the community.

On Monday evenings, December 10th and 17th, KNDY Radio will air a rebroadcast of the Marshall County Community Choir Christmas Cantata, with the Evangelical United Church of Christ bell ringers, and the quartet Borderline. The program will follow news and weather at 6 on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 Monday evenings.

Maps for the 4th Annual Light Up Marysville Christmas lighting competition are available at local convenience stores, Marysville Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center and Marysville Main Street. The public is encouraged to vote for People’s Choice, the Clark Griswold Award, Reason for the Season, and Best Business, with ballots due back at Marysville City Hall or the public library. Nearly sixty locations are listed, with additional details online at visitmarysvilleks.org.

A reminder, volunteer bell ringers are needed for the annual Red Kettle Campaign in Marysville. Two hour shifts at the local Walmart store are open through Christmas. Individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations willing to donate time toward a worthy cause that benefits our community are encouraged to contact the Lincoln Center in Marysville at 785-629-8300.