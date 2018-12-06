Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

November 26, 2018

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on November 26, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James, Art Befort and Roger Allen. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

James opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the November 26, 2018 meeting.

Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the November 19, 2018 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #24 for $118,725.34

Commissioners approved voucher #38317-38375 from the following accounts:

General 10618.87

Health 105.73

Appraiser 54.86

Health Care Sale Tax 144.50

EMS 1271.59

TOTAL $ 12,195.55

Fritz discussed the following:

James discussed a request for snow removal on 100 Road between H & K Roads. Fritz agreed to make this location a priority after snow or blizzard conditions occur. Allen discussed a request to have maintenance at 70 Road between Hwy. 281 and EE Road. Allen agreed to coordinate a meeting with McGraw to discuss maintenance. Befort discussed future replacement of the bridge on V Road between 140 & 150 Roads which is the bridge north of the Bellaire Coop elevator. Fritz reported on the concrete pile in Osborne. Fritz reported that he is waiting for additional documentation. Allen discussed a tube located on 190 & U Roads. Fritz reported that he was waiting till after harvest. Fritz reported on U Road south of 90 Road maintenance project.

Fritz left the meeting.

Wolters provided a copy of a letter of resignation for her position as the Public Information Officer and as a member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Commissioners accepted the resignation for these two positions.

Befort made a motion and it was seconded by Allen to pay a $30.00 Christmas gift bonus to all Smith County employees on the current payroll. Motion carried unanimously.

Eastes joined the meeting.

Commissioners agreed to review a request from Jewell County Hospital to purchase a physical therapy table from the old hospital. Commissioners agreed to accept the bid for $3500.00 from the Jewell County Hospital.

Befort reviewed the county policy on signing agreements to extend credit with Eastes. Befort indicated that all departments will be notified that all credit accounts should be approved by the commission; but, wished to discuss credit contracts with Eastes first.

Befort also discussed a Pioneer article which reported on an EMS transfer for fixed wing service from Phillipsburg. Eastes reported that was published in error and the information reference was from 2017. Eastes left the meeting.

Dave Tucker joined the meeting and discussed the following:

Tucker provided some new information on e-waste disposal. Tucker discussed the number of recyclable tarps that are being received at the landfill. Commissioners discussed options to reduce waste. Tucker asked about having a scale at the landfill. Commissioners discussed meeting with the Solid Waste Committee to discuss the topic. Commissioners discussed recycling and current efforts to reduce waste at our landfill. Befort thanked Tucker for conscientiously looking for ways to reduce cost and waste at the landfill. Tucker and Befort agreed to set a meeting date for the next Solid Waste Committee meeting in January 2019. James discussed providing more public education on the landfill and solid waste management plan. Commissioners discussed an added tax for discovered landfill fee property in Smith County. Commissioners approved an added tax for the property owned by Prairieland Electric which is a state assessed property so has been missed for the solid waste assessment in the past. Wolters and Tucker discussed the balance of the tire disposal grant. Wolters agreed to contact Champlin to verify the current balance.

Commissioners signed an agreement with Nex-Tech for phone service in the courthouse.

Commissioners asked Kathy Hansen if she could join the meeting to discuss needs in the appraiser’s office as they relate to the transition process for the new appraiser who will take office in 2019. Hansen reported that Anna Porter has been coming and working through procedures with Hansen so Porter will know office procedures before assuming the role of Smith County Appraiser.

Wolters discussed a grant proposal that she wishes to submit for a 911 address point audit. Commissioners approved a county match of 25% for Public Safety grant application if the grant request is approved.

Commissioners approved donating accounts payable records dated prior to 1900 to the Smith County Historical Society.

Befort agreed to attend the hospital board meeting today.

Commissioners discussed the tax sale for delinquent taxes.

Commissioners changed the date of the Multi-County meeting to December 10, 2018.

As there was no further business, the meeting was adjourned.