Beloit City Council – December 4, 2018

The Beloit City Council met on Tuesday this week. Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe reported that the paperwork for the new water plant is slowly progressing through the system. He reported the lift station on Independence Street had been replaced and is working well.

He also announced that the second airport advisory group will meet on December 17. The city’s Christmas party will take place at 5:30 p.m. on December 15 at the Down Under. The council had previously approved the lease-purchase of a new patrol car for the police department, and they approved Resolution 2018-14-2 at the meeting for a lease-purchase agreement on a 2019 Dodge Charger in the amount of $17,000.

Cereal Malt Beverage licenses for 2019 were approved for the following Beloit businesses including Beloit Bowl, Pump Mart, the Mitchell County Fair Association, El Puertos, Shamburg Oil, both Beloit Casey’s locations, Bubba Q’s, Mac’s Quick Shop, Shopko, and Ray’s Apple Market.

A study is currently being conducted on the rates charged by the city to determine what impact recent changes will have on electric costs. It is anticipated that customers will see some form of savings. All utility rates will be reviewed in January to determine any necessary changes.

Electrical Department Supervisor Steve Krier gave a report on the workings of his department. Krier said three poles needed to be replaced as a result of the recent blizzard. As it was a holiday weekend, several members of his crew were out of town. Krier said he and another crewman were able to handle the work-scope and remedy the issues that arose including a large tree which fell and interrupted service to several residences. City crews have also been assisting with various tasks at the Isle of Lights.

A sealed bid of $15,600 for the city’s 2000 Freightliner semi-truck from Joe Herz of Burr Oak was accepted. A separate sealed bid of $500 was accepted for a 1958 Navy model lowboy trailer from Mike Brummer.

Rabe also discussed a new pay scale adjustment which will provide for a four percent increase in pay for employees. Half of that money will be dedicated to across the board pay raises for all employees. The remainder of the money will be utilized in merit pay increases for employees who qualify.

In the work session, Rabe discussed a Renewable Parallel Generation policy. This policy would regulate electrical generating devices in the possession of residents such as wind turbines or solar panels. I would create a opportunity for owners to sell their excess generated electrical energy to the city.