Lincoln County Commissioners – November 30, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the Register of Deeds office in the courthouse Friday, November 30, 2018.

Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 10:10 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Plfugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Tami Kerth.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the November 19, 2018 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Pflugh – Aye; Wallace – Abstained.

Commissioner Pflugh updated the board on the nursing home committee meetings, noting that County Attorney O’Hare will be on the agenda Monday December 3, committee believes that they should be reaching out to management companies to see if they are interested in operating a nursing home. The board discussed the following regarding the matter: whether the county should hold the license, what kind of liability does the county have if they do hold the license, forming a board, whether the facility should operate as a non-profit, board make up and responsibilities, and establishing the nursing home similar to the hospital.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve November gross payroll in the amount of $201,536.86, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve November accounts payable warrants in the amount of $383,731.28, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to adopt Resolution 2018-20, increasing the solid waste collection fee to $9.70 per household per month, effective January 1, 2019, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Nay.

Al Joe Wallace moved to adopt Resolution 2018-21, authorizing the transfer of $10,000 from the Lincoln County General Fund to the Lincoln County Transportation Bus Fund, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to adopt Resolution 2018-22, pursuant to provisions of K.S.A. 75-1120a, requesting the Director of Accounts and Reports to waive the requirement of said law as they apply to the year ended December 31, 2018, and that the financial statements and reports be prepared on the basis of cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the cash basis and budget laws, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for fifteen minutes from 11:16 a.m. – 11:31 a.m. for the purpose of discussing Lincoln Park Manor attorney correspondence, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(4) to discuss data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorships with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:31 a.m. with no action taken.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 11:37 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 3, 2018.