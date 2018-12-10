Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/3/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville and Steve Butler, Marysville were present for the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Murphy Tractor and Equipment, Topeka, KS

for plate, insert and bulbs

$908.28-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108125

Schwab and Eaton, Manhattan, KS

for engineering services on bridge

$5,301.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108876

Lacal Equipment Inc., Jackson Center, OH

for plow blades

$1,276.10-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108123

Power Plan for Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Carol Stream, IL

for diagnostic check on exhaust system and service call

$1,529.35-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108124

Barb Kickhaefer, Marysville was present to observe the meeting at 8:50 a.m.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 8:58 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker present. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker recommended hiring Angie Price, Marysville as Clerk I, Step I at $15.94 an hour effective January 2, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve hiring Angie Price, Marysville as Clerk I, Step I at $15.94 an hour effective January 2, 2018. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Meghan K. Voracek, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5768

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:27 a.m. to discuss land acquisition with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Chairman signing the court appointed attorney contracts with Steve Kraushaar, Megan Voracek and Elizabeth Olson for the 2019 year. Motion carried.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board and recommended hiring Timothy Jones, Marysville Communications Probation $15.36 an hour effective December 5, 2018 and Logan Woodyard, Blue Rapids Corrections Probation $15.88 an hour effective December 15, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the recommended hiring of Timothy Jones, Marysville Communications Probation $15.36 an hour effective December 5, 2018 and Logan Woodyard, Blue Rapids Corrections Probation $15.88 an hour effective December 15, 2018. Motion carried.

Steve Boyda, Marysville asked Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave about switching sworn Deputies from KPERS to KP&F. Sheriff Hargrave agreed to the switching sworn Deputies from KPERS to KP&F. The Board will moved forward with this issue.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Pfizer,

for private vaccine

$5,401.44-Health fund-P.O. # 5748

Merck,

for private vaccine

$3,934.02-Health fund-P.O. # 5747

GlaxoSmithKline,

for private vaccine

$3,118.10-Health fund-P.O. # 5746

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 10:20 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 10, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.