USD 364 Renovations To Be Discussed Wednesday

Renovations to the metal buildings, and ag education complex at Marysville Jr./Sr. High School will be considered by the school board at their monthly meeting Wednesday.

Marysville FFA Alumni will make a presentation during public comment in support of an attached ag classroom to the south of the new activity center. The matter was considered with leftover bond monies from the construction project, but was later dropped.

A meeting last week of patrons interested in pursuing ideas for the school’s ag facilities drew some 60 people, who are encouraging the public to attend the school board meeting Wednesday evening at 6.