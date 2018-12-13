Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/10/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Barb Kickhaefer, Marysville and Steve Butler, Marysville were present for the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Motion carried.

City of Waterville sent a letter to the Board wanting to retain all of the 2% transient tax from the Weaver Hotel in Waterville, KS. The Board will forward the letter to the County Counselor.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Mike Caffrey, Lillis met with the Board to discuss the Watershed pond backing water onto 28th Road north of Lillis between Cleveland and Noble Townships. The Board directed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to make contact with Watershed #37 about the issue.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Productivity Plus Acct (KanEquip), Phoenix, AZ

for chain saw

$548.98-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108170

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

for grader blades

$7,936.80-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108881

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for 2 hub assemblies, bearings and hub parts

$1,435.51-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108880

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for diesel particulate filter maintenance

$1,750.82-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108878

Midwest Product LLC, Hanover, KS

for concrete

$2,907.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108879

Productivity Plus Acct (KanEquip), Phoenix, AZ

for hydraulic leak repair on backhoe

$661.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108877

Charlie Loiseau, Frankfort met with the Board to discuss the conversation about term limits.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 8:58 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Motion carried. No action taken as a result of the executive session.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

A T & T, Carol Stream, IL

for 911 phone line charge

$909.73-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5774

Security Solutions, Junction City, KS

for Truvision camera, mount, labor and travel

$587.50-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5647

Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS

for two acute exams

$1,450.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5621

Imaging Office Systems, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

for maintenance fee for application extender scanner

$875.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5769

Steven Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5796

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for maintenance on radios and equipment

$669.83-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5776

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to appoint April Todd, Marysville to another term on the Pawnee Mental Health board as the Marshall County representative.

County Appraiser Francine Crome presented the following bids for four tires for her Department vehicle.

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS – $637.24

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS – $688.24

Danes Automotive, Marysville, KS – $890.24

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the low bid from Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS for four tires at the cost of $637.24. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:24 a.m. to discuss matters of security measures of the County with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:36 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the following bids for a currency counter, fraud check, and check scanner.

Cummins Allison, Kansas City – Model 131CT with printer – $3,125.00

Tipton, Kansas City, MO – Cassisa Zeus Currency Discriminator – $2,890.00

Hydeman Company, Inc., Kansas City, KS – Amrotec X-1100 Heavy Duty two-pocket Currency Discriminator – $4,470.00

The Board took no action at this time on the currency counter.

The state is no longer providing equipment for the County Treasurer Office. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker would like to move $4,000.00 per year to a Motor Vehicle Equipment fund with a cap of $20,000.00. No action was taken at this time.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS

for engineering services for design and repair of a bridge

$13,198.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108882

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give her monthly update. Blue Valley Telecommunication Representative presented some information to the Board about their computer services.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:43 a.m. to discuss matter of non-elected personnel with County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried. No action as a result of the executive session.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to discuss Construction Manager at Risk interviews that were conducted last Wednesday for Construction Manager at Risk for the possible jail expansion project. They interviewed AHRS, Bern, KS; Loyd Builders, Ottawa, KS; The Law Company, Wichita, KS; KBS. Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave recommended to the Board that they approve allowing Jeff Lane, TreanorHL to enter into contract negotiations with Loyd Builders, Ottawa, KS to be the Construction Manager at Risk. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve moving into contract negotiations with Loyd Builders, Ottawa, KS as the Construction Manager at Risk. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Haug Communications, Seneca, KS

for 2 Kenwood handheld 800 radios and mics and 6 Kenwood Mobile 800 radios

$10,120.80-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5648

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:06 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 17, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.