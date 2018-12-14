Jewell County Commissioners and four-county meeting – December 13, 2018

The Jewell County Commissioners met December 10, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the December 3, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director, left for the Commissioners’ review the monthly activity report for November 2018.

Brenda Eakins, Treasurer, discussed investments and wages.

Keith Roe moved and Mark Fleming seconded to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel for employee performance evaluations beginning at 9:00 a.m. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:15 a.m.

Mark Fleming moved and Keith Roe seconded the motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for employee performance evaluations at 9:18 a.m. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:23 a.m. with no action taken.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, joined the meeting to discuss projects. The Commissioners discussed road concerns.

Dwight S. Frost discussed V road by Randall Gass’ property.

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, requested an executive session to discuss confidential legal matters. Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded to go into executive session to discuss confidential legal matters for 10 minutes beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Darrell Miller, Carla Waugh and via telephone, Reed McGregor. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:10 a.m. with no action taken.

A RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR THE ADOPTION OF TAX AND SECURITIES COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES RELATING TO OBLIGATIONS ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED BY JEWELL COUNTY, KANSAS.

Thereupon, Commissioner Steve Greene moved that said Resolution be adopted. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Mark Fleming. Said Resolution was duly read and considered, and upon being put, the motion for the adoption of said Resolution was carried by the vote of the governing body, the vote being as follows:

Aye: Roe, Greene, Fleming.

Nay: None.

Thereupon, the Chairman declared said Resolution duly adopted and the Resolution was then duly numbered Resolution No. 18-09 and was signed by the Chairman and attested by the Clerk.

The regular meeting was adjourned at 11:10 a.m. The Commissioners and County Clerk attended the Multi-County Meeting at the Smith County Courthouse with Osborne and Mitchell Counties in attendance.

Smith County discussed a newspaper article from the Washington County News (Kansas) in which Washington County Commissioners were found to violate the Open Meetings Act from a July 9th meeting. The Washington County Commissioners adjourned their weekly meeting and went into a closed-door work session with a county department head to work on the 2019 budget. The Commissioners signed a consent agreement admitting to a violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

Those in attendance at the Multi-County meeting discussed work sessions vs open meetings as well as the proper procedure for documenting executive session. Sharon Wolters discussed training videos for the Kansas Open Meeting Act. The group also discussed Hospital Board meeting and the Open Meeting Act.

Jewell County Commissioner, Keith Roe, thanked those who have contributed to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Relief Fund. The group also expressed their concerns for the abrupt change in executive director for the Kansas Association of Counties.

Hospital Finances and billing issues were discussed among the counties. Osborne County Clerk, Vienna Janis, reminded Jewell and Smith Counties that Osborne County Rural Fire District #4 is set in place for 2019 tax cycle. Intangible tax line item number 6, interest from notes (except when secured by mortgages on Kansas real estate, when registration fee has been paid) was discussed and that an Attorney General’s opinion will be requested by Smith County.

Smith County discussed possible options for their former hospital building.

This concluded the Multi-County meeting and the next meeting will be hosted by Jewell County in March.