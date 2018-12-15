UPDATE: Minor in custody following hours long Smith Co. pursuit

Smith County officials confirm a minor has been taken into custody by the Kansas Highway Patrol following a pursuit/search which took place over several hours today after being initiated by law enforcement at approximately 10:30.

According to Smith County Public Information Officer Sharon Wolters, a shooting occurred in Smith County today, and a suspect is being sought north of Smith Center. The incident began to unfold at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The Smith County Emergency Management Director said no alerts for concerns of public safety were necessary as the suspect is contained by law enforcement within an unspecified area north of Smith Center.

Smith County confirms there is a minor involved, and a victim was transported to Smith County Memorial Hospital. Clarification has since been made that the individual transported to the hospital had not been shot. No further details nor the condition of the victim are available at this time.

The following is a transcript of scanner communications provided by Ellis County.

12/15/18 10:53 A.M. (Smith county, shooter on county roads)

Possibly a armed suspect heard on Osborne SO//Osborne HWY Patrol

trooper D-Event-1 now activated

ATV’s going available in a little bit; and a airplane now up

Suspect is riding a horse; armed with a pistol unknown caliber

This is happening in Osborne possibly – Smith Center

KHP officer just advised to make sure you have your body cams on

This is believed to be called out as active shooter

—10:57—

SRT is grouping together now getting ready to be deployed (by KHP)

100th road is ~ where this incident is; very dangerous out their

Suspect is riding a horse & armed

—11:08 A.M.—

He is riding the house WB 110th – (unreadable traffic) something about shooting/shot

high rates of speeds on the horse

He raised his firearm at law enforcement officer – did not shoot at the officer however

—11:14 A.M.—

N RD and M RD, 110 and 100 road is where he is located @

—11:30—

K980 in aircraft and now on scene; no visual atm on suspect

Horse is black & white in color; suspect is code 3(black) male

—11:55—

They have eyes on the suspect again; keeping a distance & perimeter going EB in fields

—11:59—

KHP responding emergent w/ K9 out of Hays

—12:20—

Some more units responding; units do have eyes on suspect-currently using P.A. to get suspect to surrender

—-12:24—-

Advised he off horse and laying on ground with white blanket over top of him

—12:37—

Suspect no longer has gun he has advised twice now; KHP lost eyes – and gun is not confirmed on/off suspect

—12:41P.M.—

Gator and “Deployment” trailer are enroute; a lot of resources are on their way

KHP is requested to keep an eye and keep him contained until then

—12:43—

Balistic shield, another item(possibly a non-lethal weapon; hard to hear), and the deployment trailer 20 minutes out believe they are responding from Jewell

—12:48—

No longer have eyes on suspect- more units arriving on scene

—13:07—

The horse is in the corner; suspect not w/ it

Communication is continuing; suspect is possibly in a deer stand

—13:10—

Suspect is talking to KHP from the trees now

–13:16—

Deployment truck is now on scene – coming in through field on north side

—13:17—

KHP dispatch on Troop-D1 that their is NO 10-40(fatality) and the victim is at the hospital currently with another law enforcement