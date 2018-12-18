Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – 12/17/18

By
Derek Nester
-

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

  1. Derby
  2. Washburn Rural
  3. Olathe South
  4. Blue Valley North
  5. Liberal
  6. Manhattan
  7. Topeka High
  8. Olathe East
  9. Lawrence
  10. Mill Valley

5A Girls

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas
  2. Bishop Carroll
  3. Goddard
  4. Maize South
  5. McPherson
  6. Blue Valley Southwest
  7. Wichita Heights
  8. Maize
  9. Spring Hill
  10. Highland Park

4A Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. KC Piper
  3. Towanda-Circle
  4. Baldwin
  5. Labette County
  6. Abilene
  7. Nickerson
  8. Andale
  9. Ulysses
  10. Augusta

3A Girls

  1. Nemaha Central
  2. Clay Center
  3. Eureka
  4. Cheney
  5. Jefferson West
  6. Halstead
  7. Holton
  8. Girard
  9. Erie
  10. Riley County

2A Girls

  1. Garden Plain
  2. Inman
  3. Jackson Heights
  4. Hoxie
  5. St. Mary’s Colgan
  6. Trego Community
  7. Howard-West Elk
  8. Alma-Wabaunsee
  9. Jefferson County North
  10. Meade

1A Girls

  1. Central Plains
  2. Olpe
  3. Frankfort
  4. Spearville
  5. Centralia
  6. South Central
  7. Hanover
  8. Rural Vista
  9. Beloit-St. John’s- Tipton
  10. Thunder Ridge

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

  1. Blue Valley Northwest
  2. Wichita-Southeast
  3. Lawrence
  4. Lawrence-Free State
  5. Washburn Rural
  6. Shawnee Mission South
  7. Olathe North
  8. Wichita East
  9. Topeka High
  10. Garden City

5A Boys

  1. Wichita Heights
  2. Salina Central
  3. Andover Central
  4. Maize
  5. Basehor-Linwood
  6. Arkansas City
  7. Pittsburg
  8. Emporia
  9. KC Washington
  10. Bonner Springs

4A Boys

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. KC-Piper
  3. Wichita Trinity
  4. Anderson County
  5. Andale
  6. Independence
  7. Parsons
  8. Augusta
  9. Topeka-Hayden
  10. Chapman

3A Boys

  1. Girard
  2. Cheney
  3. Sabetha
  4. Halstead
  5. Maur Hill
  6. Belle Plaine
  7. Santa Fe Trail
  8. Beloit
  9. Baxter Springs
  10. Phillipsburg

2A Boys

  1. Inman
  2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
  3. Ness City
  4. Hoxie
  5. St. Mary’s Colgan
  6. Jackson Heights
  7. Yates Center
  8. Johnson-Stanton County
  9. Hutchinson Trinity
  10. Pratt-Skyline

1A Boys

  1. Claflin – Central Plains
  2. Montezuma-South Gray
  3. Washington County
  4. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
  5. St. John-Hudson
  6. Hanover
  7. Little River
  8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
  9. Almena-Northern Valley
  10. Elbing-Berean Academy

