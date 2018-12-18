January Senior Luncheon To Feature Medicare Part D Information

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, and have some fun with friends and Marysville Public Library in the New Year during January’s Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. This month’s topic will be “Train Your Brain”, presented by Mandy Cook, who will share some fun games we can play to stay sharp and engaged while trapped inside this winter.

Cook, assistant director at the Marysville Public Library, said there are activities we can do either in a group, with a friend or child, or even alone. She will bring some games with her on Jan. 2, as well as some resources so the games can be played at home, as well.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing [email protected].