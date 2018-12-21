Beloit City Council – December 18, 2018

At Tuesday’s Beloit City Council meeting, City Manager Jason Rabe announced that the new water treatment plant and pipeline continue to progress at a much slower rate than they would prefer to see.

Rabe reported on projects set to begin next spring including the completion of the West Court Street overhaul. He said City Engineer Stuart Porter will consult on possible improvement projects which can be undertaken on West Main Street. It is not economically feasible to put in a whole new base to the street, but installing curb and guttering and an asphalt overlay would significantly improve the road.

The Little Red Schoolhouse Coordinating Committee recently met to discuss ways to improve public access to the building. Plans are being made to reach out to local retired teachers to help. Creating and installing informational signage is expected to draw attention to the schoolhouse.

Plans are moving forward for the second stage of the Safe Routes to School sidewalk construction project. The new sidewalks will start at the high school and move south on Walnut and Mill Streets to 8th Street. The first course of action is to secure construction easements from property owners. Bids will be let for the work in May, and construction is expected to being in mid to late summer.

A Strategic Doing meeting is scheduled to be held on Jan. 22. The purpose of this meeting is to apply the strategic doing principles to the recently created visions of downtown improvement by the Kansas State University students.

Parks and Recreation Director, Lynn Miller, reported on the activities in her department. She said the overhaul at the Westside Park was nearing completion. She said all the playground equipment has been installed. They have an American with Disabilities Act swing to be installed. Another will also be installed at the Chautauqua Park playground.

Miller said the heating and cooling system at the North Campus has a number of concerns. She said she has a good crew of workman who usually can limp the system along and keep it working. She said outside vendors come from Wamego work on serious repairs, but they charge mileage from the time they leave Wamego.

Miller said that in 2018 city crews dug graves for 33 burials in Elmwood Cemetery and 16 in the St. John’s Cemetery. The cemetery records were lost to a fire in 1938, but the best information available is that there are 13,269 graves in the cemeteries. The area covers 38 acres, and her crews mowed it 13 times this past summer. She told the council that an informational kiosk had been installed and has been helpful to visitors.

Ordinance 2237 was approved, amending Section 17-312 to the Beloit City Code, Amending the Energy Cost Adjustment.

Ordinance 2238 adopting the city’s Renewable Energy policy was also approved.

Ordinance Number 2239, involving the assessment on property located at 511 East South Street was approved. The assessment was in the amount of $45,000.

The council approved Resolution 2018-15 and Resolution 2018-16 declaring the existence of junk vehicles at 920 West Main and 1004 North Hersey. The owners will be notified in writing about this action and will be allowed 10 days to remove the vehicles. If they are not removed within 10 days, city crews will remove the vehicles and the owner will be assessed the charges.

After background checks performed by City Attorney Katie Schroeder and Beloit Chief of Police David Elam, a Pawnbroker and Precious Metal dealer license application for Big BAD Gun and Pawn LLC was approved. The business is a partnership between Blake Housh, Alvin Becker, and Doug DeVore located at 3008 U.S. Highway 24.

An LED light bid in the amount of $9,058 submitted by Boettcher Supply was accepted. It was the lowest of three bids. Steve Krier, Systems Operations Director, said this purchase was in line with the ongoing plan of replacing all new lights with LED bulbs to allow much more light and a longer bulb life.

The next scheduled meeting falls on New Year’s Day, therefore the council voted to meeting only on Jan. 15. The council will then resume the regular twice per month meeting schedule in February.