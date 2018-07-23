Lincoln County Commissioners – July 9, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, July 9, 2018. Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Member Al Joe Wallace present and Vice-Chairman present via telephone. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Mona Gerstmann, Sharon Dohe, Debora Zachgo, Howard Wehrman, Jim Wiebke, Jennifer O’Hare, Jennifer Huehl, Betty Crawford, Dustin Florence, Mike Weigel and Jerry Philbrick.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the minutes of the July 2, 2018 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the minutes of the July 5, 2018 special meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh Abstained.

Correspondence: survey from Cornell University, Terry Finch will complete; reviewed nursing home bills; and reviewed bid received from Street Plumbing for the nursing home, Terry Finch will contact to determine if additional bids were received.

County Clerk Harlow provided a list of current duties being completed by the Human Resource Officer as well as additional responsibilities that the position could complete. Discussion ensued on whether the position should be advertised as it is currently, a part-time position or a full-time position separated from the Clerk’s Office. Clerk Harlow inquired about the board’s intentions regarding the process to distribute funds to USD 298 and USD 299 from the Windpower Economic Benefit (WEB) funds, that was approved at the July 2 regular meeting and whether there would be stipulations that unspent money be returned to the county.

Clerk Harlow also related that she could not get the estimates submitted in the respective proposals to balance the approved motion and inquired about which specific projects the board intended for the funds pay for. Commissioner Wallace related that his intention was that the following be paid: USD 298, replace grade school HVAC system and windows, with a remaining balance that could be used to assist with the replacement of the direct fire units; and USD 299, replace grade school HVAC system and replace portions of the high school roof. The board agreed that a letter should be sent to the respective school districts with the projects approved and notate that any unspent money should be returned. Clerk Harlow will draft a letter to present at the July 16 regular meeting.

County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare attended the meeting at the board’s request and addressed the following: Nursing Home nonpayment of rent, advised the board that she would be willing to discuss the matter further in executive session when all board members could be present; and Class action lawsuit participation, will review the information provided to the county and will report at the July 16 meeting.

Jennifer Huehl requested that the board issue her a cereal malt beverage license for a special event permit to sell cereal malt beverages at the fair. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve a cereal malt beverage license for Jennifer Huehl, for use during the fair, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting for fifteen minutes from 9:05 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 9:24 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Weigel and Undersheriff Dustin Florence related that they will be moving Jessica Flaherty from a full-time dispatcher to the full-time jailer position and that she will continue TAC responsibilities and related that they have hired Raquel Dean as a full-time dispatcher to replace Flaherty and requested that the board set Dean’s starting wage at 11.80 per hour. Al

Joe Wallace moved to hire Raquel Dean as a full-time dispatcher, starting salary $11.80 per hour, effective upon successful completion of pre-employment testing, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Al Joe Wallace moved to reclassify Jessica Flaherty to a full-time jailer, effective July 9, 2018, with no change in pay, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to advertise for the position of HR at 32 hours per week with part-time benefits, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion failed. Voting as follows: Pflugh – Aye; Finch – Nay; Wallace – Nay.

Transportation Bus Driver Jerry Philbrick provided the notice of award for the 2019 grant, provided ridership information and the current budget.

Terry Finch moved to advertise for a full-time HR position, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Nay.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:49 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018 in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.